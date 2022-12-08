BELTON — A jury that will be deciding whether a Washington, D.C., man is guilty of capital murder watched surveillance video clips depicting the tense moments leading up to the fatal shooting of an Army retiree more than three years ago in Killeen.
Luis Eddie Cosme, 48, was shot twice in the chest during an incident in the 2100 block of Reese Creek Road on Oct. 30, 2019. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The defendant, Bryan Jamal Dunn, 28, pleaded not-guilty on Monday to a charge of capital murder. Testimony began in the case on Tuesday and continued into Wednesday and Thursday.
Dunn was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $2 million. He was booked into jail on Nov. 1, 2019.
Cosme’s son told the jury on Tuesday that he witnessed Dunn shoot his father after an argument and then abduct his ex-stepmother, who had been having an extramarital affair with Dunn. According to the arrest affidavit, Dunn had been abusive to Luis Cosme’s ex-wife during their relationship.
POLICE TESTIMONY
Killeen Police Department Detective Daniel Hertzog told the jury on Wednesday morning that he collected the alleged murder weapon — a 9 mm handgun — in Dunn’s vehicle following a traffic stop a few miles from the Cosme’s home on the night of the incident.
“I was told (by officers who made the traffic stop) there was a firearm in the vehicle and I could see it lying on the floorboard of the driver’s side,” Hertzog said. “I collected it for evidence.”
Hertzog also was the detective who secured surveillance video from two cameras at Cosme’s home that, although in black and white and with no sound, depicts around seven minutes of time leading up to the incident, according to a series of video clips shown in court on Wednesday.
At around 8:45 p.m., a white car being driven by Cosme, with his ex-wife as a passenger, can be seen pulling into the Cosme’s garage. Immediately afterward, a black sports car being driven by Dunn pulled slightly into the garage and parked behind the white car.
Less than a minute later, Cosme can be seen exiting the garage and, based on his body language, appears to verbally confront Dunn. By 8:47 p.m., the ex-wife encouraged Cosme to go back into the garage by pulling on his arm. Dunn continued to sit in his car for a few minutes before he exited and stood next to his car, apparently speaking to someone inside the garage who is out of the frame of the cameras.
At 8:51 p.m., Dunn can be seen walking into the garage. Less than a minute later, the video shows Dunn forcing a woman into the passenger seat of his car and driving away at 8:52 p.m.
“You can see her crying as he’s shoving her into the car,” Hertzog said, commenting on the clarity of the video.
Dunn’s defense attorney was not convinced.
“You can see that Cosme came out and engaged in conversation with the driver of the black car, but you have no way of knowing if they were yelling at each other, if threats were made, you can’t hear it,” said John Galligan, when questioning Hertzog on the stand on Wednesday. “If the woman is crying, you don’t know what it was about ... Everything you’re saying is based on hand and facial movements.”
Hertzog agreed that some inferences were being made.
The state’s prosecutor made sure that the jury understood that Cosme was unarmed during the confrontation.
“Does Mr. Cosme appear to have a weapon in his hands?” asked Assistant District Attorney Debbie Garrett.
“No, it does not appear so,” Hertzog replied. “Based on his body language, he does not appear to be welcoming (Dunn) into the house.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.