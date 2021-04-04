A Bell County judge last week subtracted $625,000 from the bond amount that had been set in the case of a Killeen woman who was indicted last month on two felony charges after police said she caused an accident last year that left a 23-year-old man dead and another man injured.
Prior to the hearing, Alexus Nicol Williams, 23, was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $750,000, on second-degree felony charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
After hearing brief testimony from Williams and arguments from the attorneys, Judge Paul LePak on Thursday reduced the bond on the manslaughter charge from $500,000, to $75,000, and the assault bond from $250,000, to $50,000.
“For the time being, she is prohibited from operating a vehicle at all,” LePak further ordered.
Williams also is known as Alexus Crathers and Alexus Sanchez, according to court and jail records.
She was booked into jail on Dec. 31, 2020 and was in custody as of Friday.
Because of the accident that occurred on Aug. 12, 2020, passenger Dade Michael Neujahr died of blunt force trauma and another passenger in her vehicle suffered “serious bodily injuries from the trauma to his chest and head as a result of the collision,” according to the arrest affidavit.
‘Just an accident’?
The defense attorney for Williams said that his client incurred significant injuries during the accident, was in a coma and still is suffering the effects of a traumatic brain injury.
“She has suffered some debilitating injuries ... she needs ongoing rehabilitation and she’s unable to get the medical services she needs while in jail,” said Darren Bertin.
Bertin added that Williams has no prior arrests or a criminal record and has lifetime ties to Killeen.
“There was no intentional conduct; this was a serious and tragic motor vehicle accident,” Bertin said.
He said that Williams was not under the influence, but a Jan. 1 Killeen Police Department news release states that she “had drugs in her system and was driving under the influence.”
The state’s prosecutor said that narcotics were found in the vehicle.
“This was not just an accident,” said Assistant District Attorney Jamie Decker. “This was a driver who disregarded a traffic signal and did not yield the right-of-way. She caused someone to hit her, disregarding common sense and reasonableness. The driver of the other vehicle also was injured severely.”
On Aug. 12, 2020, at approximately 6:51 p.m., Killeen police were dispatched to Chaparral Road and Fort Hood Street in reference to an accident involving a vehicle that had rolled over.
At the scene, an officer said that he observed two unidentified people trying to get the occupants out of a white sedan that was on its roof in the grass embankment near the intersection.
The white sedan was registered to Williams, who police said was driving the car. Neujahr was the front seat passenger and the other man was a backseat passenger.
The driver of the other car involved in the accident told police that she was traveling northbound on South Fort Hood Street and the white sedan was traveling southbound on the same street, when the white sedan tried making a left turn at a light, disregarding the light, and colliding with her vehicle.
Investigators used security camera footage from a nearby residence to determine that the other driver had the right-of-way when it entered the intersection, according to the affidavit.
