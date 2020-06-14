"Please. Save me." Those were some of the final words Javier Ambler II spoke to Williamson County deputies while they Tasered him multiple times the night of March 28, 2019.
Nearly 500 area residents gathered outside the Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park on Sunday to take part in a candlelight vigil Ambler.
"Justice for Javier! Justice for Javier!" The words, spoken by event organizer Jonathan Hildner, rang out throughout the park as people arrived, some holding signs calling for an end to police brutality and others wearing shirts emblazoned with the words "I can't breathe," a phrase that has become a rallying cry for African Americans across the country who have been protesting against racial discrimination and excessive use of force by police departments nation-wide.
"Javier Ambler is a son of these same streets we walk today," Hildner said as the crowd continued to grow. "We want to make sure this never happens again."
Ambler died March 28, 2019, near downtown Austin after he was pulled over by Williamson County deputies for failing to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic, according to information obtained by the Austin-American Statesman. According to bodycam footage, Ambler failed to stop for the deputies before leading them on a chase that ended when Ambler crashed his car.
Deputies reportedly told Ambler multiple times to get on the ground before using their Tasers on him. Ambler repeatedly told the deputies he had congestive heart failure and was having trouble breathing.
In the bodycam footage, an deputy shouts, "Do what we're asking you to do!"
"“I can’t,” Ambler said. Moments later he would fall unconscious, before being pronounced dead at the hospital.
Friends and family members at Sunday's vigil had trouble speaking through tears, still distraught at the memory of Ambler's death.
"Javier was a teddy bear, and (the deputies) didn't see him as anything but a threat," Ambler's friend Keyone Williams said. "I am a mother of three black sons ... and I want my sons to grow up and be treated fairly and with respect and dignity."
Ambler's sister said it is a struggle every day to continue forward, especially in light of the ongoing protests across the country.
"It has been over a year, and we were getting to the point where we could start to move on, but with everything that has come up, that band-aid has been peeled off," Kim Jones said. "I knew Javier was always gonna ride for me, and he knew I was always going to ride for him.
"I have to be his voice, because if it had been me, he would do this ten times over," she said.
