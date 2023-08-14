WACO — Words like “horrible” and “grotesque”, which should be rare, were commonplace during the sentencing hearing on Monday for a Killeen woman who admitted to being an accessory to the murder of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen more than three years ago. The words were used to describe the process used to dispose of the 20-year-old’s body after she was murdered by another soldier armed with a ball-peen hammer at Fort Cavazos, known then as Fort Hood.

“Cecily Aguilar was no side player in the destruction of Vanessa Guillen’s body; she was all-in,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier in his closing arguments on Monday before Aguilar was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. “Cecily Aguilar did not murder Vanessa, but she was an integral part in making sure that the crimes against Vanessa Guillen were covered up, they hoped for forever. This wasn’t a shallow grave somewhere: this was pretty darn extreme. The damage inflicted on Vanessa Guillen’s body was grotesque. Her entire face was missing and never recovered...this family wasn’t able to have a proper funeral. (The murderer) Aaron Robinson engaged in a vile act with Vanessa Guillen’s body.”

Cecily Aguilar

Cecily Aguilar
vanessa Guillen mug.jpg

Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen
Aquilar

Outside the federal courthouse in Waco Monday morning, Vanessa Guillen supporters marched in front of the courthouse, calling for stiffer sentence for Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar.
