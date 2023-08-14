Mother of the murdered U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen addresses the media with the support of family and protesters at the steps of The United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on Aug 14.
Walter Lanier | Herald
WACO — Words like “horrible” and “grotesque”, which should be rare, were commonplace during the sentencing hearing on Monday for a Killeen woman who admitted to being an accessory to the murder of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen more than three years ago. The words were used to describe the process used to dispose of the 20-year-old’s body after she was murdered by another soldier armed with a ball-peen hammer at Fort Cavazos, known then as Fort Hood.
“Cecily Aguilar was no side player in the destruction of Vanessa Guillen’s body; she was all-in,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier in his closing arguments on Monday before Aguilar was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. “Cecily Aguilar did not murder Vanessa, but she was an integral part in making sure that the crimes against Vanessa Guillen were covered up, they hoped for forever. This wasn’t a shallow grave somewhere: this was pretty darn extreme. The damage inflicted on Vanessa Guillen’s body was grotesque. Her entire face was missing and never recovered...this family wasn’t able to have a proper funeral. (The murderer) Aaron Robinson engaged in a vile act with Vanessa Guillen’s body.”
Frazier urged U.S. District Judge Alan Albright to impose the maximum sentence in part because of the time that passed from when Guillen was reported missing on April 23, 2020, having been murdered the day before; to when her remains were found on June 30, 2020.
“Her actions contributed to the worry, anxiety and fear of this family for almost 70 days, with each day a new torture,” Frazier said. “She could have put a stop to that early on...her crummy childhood doesn’t change her culpability.”
Similar words were used to describe the childhood of Aguilar, 25. According to court testimony on Monday, she has several diagnosed mental illnesses such as borderline personality disorder after being abandoned as an infant that led to difficulties forming attachments to people.
“Her childhood was pretty horrific,” said Dr. John Matthew Fabian, a forensic psychologist and neuropsychologist who was called by the defense as an expert witness. “She experienced early childhood neglect, she bounced around a lot in early childhood, and her parents experienced problems with criminality, addiction and mental health.”
By 15 years old, Aguilar had run away from her adoptive home and was a homeless prostitute.
“She was essentially reckless,” Fabian said.
TOO MUCH TIME OR NOT ENOUGH?
Federal Public Defender Lewis Berray Gainor asked the judge to impose a sentence half of what Frazier argued.
“The memory of Vanessa Guillen is not defined by Cecily Aguilar’s sentencing,” Gainor said, in his closing. “I’m asking the court to exercise restraint and temperance when emotions make us want to do the opposite...this is emotional because she is the last one standing, but (Robinson’s) guilt shouldn’t transfer to her.”
Gainor argued that many “accessory to murder” sentences have been in the five-year range, not 30, and that she eventually helped police locate Robinson. On July 1, 2020, she participated in a walk-through of the burial site in Bell County with police. That same day, Robinson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was confronted by Killeen police.
“Thirty years is a murder sentence,” he said. “We only know what happened to Vanessa because of what Cecily told police. There has to be an acknowledgement of her cooperation.”
However, the judge disagreed, saying that most accessory cases involve a lie or the hiding of a weapon.
“I can’t think of any scenario that would more deserve an upward variance,” Albright said, prior to pronouncing his sentence.
It had been nearly eight hours in the courtroom by that point and Albright had heard from two federal law enforcement officers who delineated Aguilar’s lies over the course of four interviews from May 19, to June 30, 2020.; two forensic psychologists who debated Aguilar’s mental health; and one forensic anthropologist who provided grisly details about everything that was done to Guillen’s body, starting with the evidence of blunt force trauma visible on the back of her skull in photos shown in court.
Albright did not seem to hesitate before he pronounced Aguilar’s sentence: 15 years in prison on one count of accessory to murder after the fact and five years apiece on three counts of false statement or representation, all to be served consecutively for a total of 30 years in prison. Aguilar has served three years in the McLennan County Jail since her arrest in July of 2020.
Albright also ordered that Aguilar pay a total of $2,400, in fines and special assessments.
She already had pleaded guilty on Nov. 29, 2022, to four counts within an 11-count indictment related to the murder of Guillen. As part of the plea agreement, the U.S. dismissed the remaining counts of the indictment.
For her part, Aguilar—her hair no longer a distinctive orange but now long and brown and partially obscuring her face—read aloud a letter she wrote to the Guillen family. She asked the judge for permission to face the family in the courtroom, which Albright granted.
“I cannot erase the horrible actions of that day but I’m hoping to convey my sincerest apologies to the Guillen family,” Aguilar said to a completely quiet courtroom. “I’m ashamed of my actions and the person I was. Even to this day, my actions haunt me. Vanessa did not deserve what happened to her. I’ll never forget what I’ve done. I pray that God will give you comfort.”
The words and tone of Aguilar on Monday were far different from the police interviews presented in court, however.
“He was with me the whole time, 100%,” Aguilar said, in an easygoing voice on June 19, 2020. “He didn’t even know her. Why would he kill her?”
She also misdirected police on several occasions.
“I’ve heard sex trafficking is really bad around here,” Aguilar said, on May 19, 2020.
Finally, when confronted on June 30, 2020, after Guillen’s remains had been recovered that day in a remote area along the Leon River, Aguilar finally told police the true story.
“He picked me up from work and took me out there (to the site) and showed me her and I said, ‘What the f***,’” Aguilar said, in a recording from June 30, 2020. “She was in a tote with a hole in her head...I helped get her out of the tote but I didn’t do it willingly.”
During the same interview, Aguilar admitted to purchasing the white masonry cement from a person on Facebook. She said she got the idea from the TV show “Criminal Minds.”
The pair then visited the Leon River for hours on two different nights—April 22, and April 23, 2020—in order to destroy, encase in cement and bury Guillen’s corpse in three separate holes, according to testimony on Monday.
The FBI; U.S. Marshals Service; Texas Rangers; Bell County Sheriff’s Office; Killeen Police Department; Texas Parks and Wildlife; U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division; and the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification Forensic Anthropology Unit investigated the case.
“Our hope is that today’s sentence brings a sense of relief and justice to the Guillen family, who have endured such pain throughout these past few years,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas, in a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas, on Monday. “Ms. Aguilar’s actions were indefensible, and she will now face the maximum penalty for the choices she made. I’m grateful for our law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly on this case, as their dedication was essential in bringing this defendant to justice.”
