COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene after hitting a juvenile riding a bicycle Tuesday morning.
Cove police responded to a call about a crash at the intersection of Hill Street and N. 17th Street at approximately 7:15 a.m. The report was that a vehicle had struck the juvenile, continued on after the crash and fled the scene.
Witnesses were able to provide a limited description of the vehicle as a small, dark-colored sedan.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222 or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.
Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 in cash for clues if your information leads to an arrest and prosecution. No one will ever ask for a name.
The Copperas Cove Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.
