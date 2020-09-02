K-9’s aid KPD in double drug busts

Narcotics charges have been filled against three people in two unrelated incidents in Killeen.
Steven Andre Heath, Jr., 44, and Latoya Kristine Jackson, 37, have each been charged with possession of a controlled substance/less than 1 gram, following a traffic stop by the Killeen Police Department on Tuesday, according to a criminal affidavit. Bond has been set at $20,000 for each.
A KPD officer initiated a traffic stop near the Travelodge, 810 E. Central Texas Expressway, after witnessing the vehicle making a wide right turn onto Central Texas Expressway. Heath was identified as the driver and Jackson was identified as the passenger.
Edy, a KPD K-9 police dog, alerted the officer during a free air sniff of the vehicle, leading to a probable cause search, police said. A plastic baggie with a white powdery substance was located, as was another baggie with a crystal inside a purse held by Jackson, according to the affidavit. A field test on both yielded a presumptive positive result for cocaine and methamphetamine, respectively.
In an unrelated incident Monday, Jeffrey James Gadlin, 46, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams. KPD officers observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign and conducted a traffic stop, according to a separate affidavit.
The officers observed that the suspect, Gadlin, appeared to be nervous, and when his information was checked he was shown to have outstanding warrants against him. After Gadlin refused to consent to a search of his vehicle, a K-9 unit was called to the scene. After the K-9 unit arrived, Gadlin announced that he had “stuff” in his vehicle, which turned out to be pills and pipes. Officers then searched and a field test was conducted on the items found, which yielded presumptive positive for methamphetamine.
Gadlin’s bond has been set at $50,000
