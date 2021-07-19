The three people accused of stealing thousands of dollars in coupons from the Killeen Daily Herald in 2019 all are set to plead guilty next month to felony charges, according to Bell County court records and Assistant District Attorney Cristin Lane Taft.
Plea hearings have been set for co-defendants Andrew D. Alfaro, 33, Phillip John Hull, 50, and Sandra Hull, 55, in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Alfaro’s case will be heard on Aug. 2, Phillip Hull on Aug. 16, and Sandra Hull on Aug. 23.
They are set to plead guilty to a third-degree felony charge of theft of property $30,000 or more but less than $150,000.
The trio was indicted on Nov. 13, 2019, after police said they stole coupon booklets worth $44,000 from the newspaper.
After reviewing the Herald’s security footage, it appeared that an employee, identified as Alfaro, entered the Herald’s warehouse, got on a forklift and took two pallets of flyer inserts to vehicles waiting outside, according to the arrest affidavit.
Sandra Hull and Phillip Hull are accused of driving the vehicles and having a large quantity of coupons at their Killeen home.
The three were arrested in September 2020, and since have bonded out of jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.