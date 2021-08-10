A Kempner man pleaded guilty this week to a felony charge after a prostitution sting in Killeen just over a year ago.
Shaun Paul Moore, 40, was indicted on Oct. 28, 2020, after being arrested during a joint Texas Department of Public Safety and Killeen Police Department sting. During a hearing on Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court, Moore pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in around six weeks, after a pre-sentence investigation report is completed.
Seven men, including Moore, were indicted by a grand jury last year on second-degree felony charges of compelling prostitution of a person under the age of 18.
None of the men were listed in jail as of Monday.
On Aug. 8, 2020, KPD’s Special Victim’s Unit, in partnership with DPS’s Human Trafficking Program, concluded a two-day child prostitution sting.
“The overall goal of this joint effort was to locate and arrest subjects who were willing to make overt efforts to pay minors to engage in sexual acts,” said KPD Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, in a previous news release.
She said the suspects contacted officers through various social media platforms and made agreements for sexual acts with girls they believed were 15 or 16 years of age.
“These agreements were for fees that included money, drugs, and/or alcohol,” according to the news release. “The suspects were apprehended without incident when they arrived at a predetermined location.”
Two guns were confiscated during the operation, according to KPD.
All six of the other defendants have been indicted:
Javier Angel Perez Coyotl, 41, of Austin; and Timmy Jones Jr., 31, of Fort Hood, were indicted along with Moore on Oct. 28, 2020. Court records show that Brian Harley Flynn, 22, of Temple; Dustin Edwards Johnson, 43, of Lott, and Xavier Antwon Anthony, 26, of Fort Hood were indicted Sept. 16, 2020. Brandon Lee, 26, of Killeen was indicted Nov. 4, 2020.
Johnson entered a guilty plea during a hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court on July 6 and is set to be sentenced on Aug. 24.
Anthony, Coyotl, Flynn, Jones Jr. and Lee have pleaded not-guilty and have pre-trial hearings set for August and September in Bell County district courts.
Two of the men, Anthony and Jones Jr., were Fort Hood soldiers when arrested, according to post officials last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.