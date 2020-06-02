Kempner Police Chief Charles Rodriguez turned himself in at the Killeen City Jail on Tuesday after police said he failed to report sexual assault and harassment complaints at his former job as police chief at Texas A&M University–Central Texas.
According to a news release by the Killeen Police Department, authorities received information from March that Rodriguez failed to report complaints by a student.
“Through an investigation, it revealed that a student enrolled at the university reported Title IX violations that were alleged to have been committed by a former employee of the institution to Rodriguez on two occasions. (He) failed to report the incidents as required by the Texas Education Code 51.255,” the release said. Title IX violations include instances of sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating violence or stalking.
The Bell County Attorney’s Office charged Rodriguez with failure to report certain incidents, a Class B misdemeanor. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Rodriguez turned himself in and Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman arraigned him and set his bond at $2,000.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble issued the following statement following Rodriguez arrest:
“Now more than ever, the integrity of the police profession requires thorough impartial investigations, regardless of the status of the accused. The Killeen Police Department stands with survivors of sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating violence or stalking.”
Representatives of A&M—Cental Texas also released a statement citing they will not comment on personnel issues or active investigations or possible criminal prosecution.
“Questions about criminal prosecution should be directed to the Bell County Attorney’s Office,” said the university’s spokeswoman Karen Clos. “We stand in alliance with survivors of Title IX issues and remind them and our public that we are committed to providing a safe learning environment for all of our students. The University’s Title IX office offers support and services for those affected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.