BELTON — A trial date that is set for next month in Bell County’s longest-lingering capital murder case should happen as planned, even though a status hearing that was set for Wednesday afternoon was canceled, tangentially because of the Ken Paxton impeachment trial going on in Austin.

Marvin Louis Guy, 58, is accused of shooting Killeen Police Department Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, and other officers, during an early-morning no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive in Killeen on May 9, 2014.

