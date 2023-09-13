BELTON — A trial date that is set for next month in Bell County’s longest-lingering capital murder case should happen as planned, even though a status hearing that was set for Wednesday afternoon was canceled, tangentially because of the Ken Paxton impeachment trial going on in Austin.
Marvin Louis Guy, 58, is accused of shooting Killeen Police Department Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, and other officers, during an early-morning no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive in Killeen on May 9, 2014.
Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Guy — who has been in jail since his arrest on May 10, 2014 — has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know police officers were entering his residence.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $4 million on four capital felony charges, including $1.5 million on the most serious charge of capital murder of a peace officer.
PAXTON TRIAL
The status hearing on Wednesday afternoon was supposed to begin at 1:30 p.m.; but by 2:15 p.m., the judge decided to reset the hearing for a new date a few weeks away.
Jon Evans, Guy’s attorney who was supposed to represent him at the hearing, also is representing a person who was testifying at the Ken Paxton impeachment trial. By happenstance, both clients needed to be represented at the same time.
“I understand we’ve gotten some news from Jon Evans in Austin,” said Judge John Gauntt, when he began the hearing around 2:15 p.m.
“Yes, he texted me, ‘This is never going to end,’ which I take to be sarcastic, but...” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns.
“I know what it means,” Gauntt said. “We’re going to reset to a date in the near future.”
However, the rescheduling of the status hearing is not likely to affect the trial date, based on courtroom discussions on Wednesday.
Burns told the judge that an agreement has been reached on the wording of the juror questionnaire that will be handed out to the hundreds of prospective jurors who arrive for jury duty next month.
At a prior hearing, attorneys told the court that the county is going to mail out 1,600 jury summonses and, of those, between 200-400 people are anticipated to show up to the courthouse.
Jury selection is set to begin in Guy’s case on Oct. 30, in the 27th Judicial District Court.
