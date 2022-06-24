A woman who kicked and injured a Killeen police officer was given five years of deferred adjudication probation for the third-degree felony charge.
Crystal Blackman-Robinson, 29, of Killeen was sentenced on Tuesday in the 27th Judicial District Court after a plea agreement was signed on May 11. Judge John Gauntt presides in the 27th Judicial District Court.
She was not being held in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday.
On March 30, Blackman-Robinson was indicted on a charge of assault of a public servant.
The case dates back to Feb. 19, when police at Killeen Police Department headquarters in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard attempted to assist emergency medical services personnel in transporting a person from the Killeen City Jail to a local hospital for an unspecified reason.
“Officers report that the inmate, Blackman-Robinson, was transported and they were advised at about 10:30 p.m. that (she) was going to be discharged,” according to the arrest affidavit.
As police and hospital personnel were getting Blackman-Robinson ready to be taken back to the Killeen City Jail, she “refused to cooperate,” police said.
“They report that Blackman-Robinson was handcuffed and her feet were shackled to allow them to control and transport her,” according to the affidavit. “Officers report that initially they could not get the inmate to sit in a wheelchair.”
Police said that Blackman-Robinson elbowed one of the officers before beginning to kick, causing the nurses to tell her to stop.
“…During this episode, Blackman-Robinson kicked at (a KPD officer) and hit her in her left leg, with the leg chain causing pain and leaving a red mark,” according to the affidavit.
Officers eventually were able to secure Blackman-Robinson for transport back to the Killeen City Jail.
Killeen man sentenced to probation for choking woman
In an unrelated case that was decided in the 426th Judicial District Court on Tuesday, a Killeen man received a term of deferred adjudication probation for choking a woman last year.
Jose Alberto Alaniz Jr., 23, was sentenced to three years of deferred adjudication probation on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family or household member by choking. The judge ruled that he have no contact with the victim, according to Bell County court records.
Alaniz pleaded guilty to the charge in Judge Steve Duskie’s courtroom on May 3.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday on several unresolved charges: a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of failing to maintain liability insurance.
Killeen police on Feb. 11, 2021, were dispatched to a residence in the city after a family violence report. There, officers spoke with a woman who said that Alaniz had strangled her.
Alaniz told police “…that the woman had spit in his face, which began a verbal altercation that turned physical in which (the woman) struck and scratched (Alaniz),” according to the arrest affidavit.
Alaniz initially denied strangling or choking the woman.
The woman told police that “she had accidentally spit on (Alaniz) while drinking a beverage and watching a funny video,” police said. “(The woman) stated that (Alaniz) became upset and took (her) phone from her. When she attempted to get her phone back, (Alaniz) placed (the woman) into a chokehold, causing (her) to begin to pass out.”
When she regained full consciousness, she called a friend and then 911.
Later, police said that Alaniz “admitted to putting (the woman) in a chokehold position and applying pressure in ‘self-defense’ to (her) neck but stated he believed (the woman) could still breathe because she was yelling and hitting him at the same time.”
