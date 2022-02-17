A Bell County grand jury this week indicted two Killeen men on felony charges after police said that they kicked in the doors to several homes in the city in separate alleged incidents last year.
Ronald Ray Crawford Jr., 26, was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of burglary with intent to commit assault. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $95,000, on the felony charge and three misdemeanor charges.
In an unrelated case, Arreon Zenquavion Hughes, 17, was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation. He was released from jail after posting a bond of $10,000, according to Bell County Court records.
Crawford Jr.
Killeen police on Nov. 27, 2021, were dispatched to a residence in the city regarding a disturbance. There, officers met with a woman who reported that Crawford Jr. had “arrived at her home and forced entry by kicking in her door,” according to the arrest affidavit. “(The victim) stated that the suspect does not live at the residence and did not have consent to enter. (The victim) stated that Crawford Jr. was angry and assaulted her by kicking and punching her.”
Police said that there was “significant damage” to the door jamb consistent with being kicked in.
“Officers also observed injury to (the victim),” according to the affidavit. “The suspect was located hiding outside the residence and taken into custody.”
Hughes
On Oct. 27, 2021, Killeen police responded to several 911 calls about a burglary in progress.
“Multiple callers advised that a SUV pulled up and two males exited, kicked in a door of an apartment, removed multiple items and fled the scene,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Witnesses were able to describe the suspects as well as to provide the license plate number of the vehicle that was used.”
Police tracked the plate to an owner with an address in Harker Heights.
“Harker Heights Police Department were dispatched to assist and arrived at the residence just after the SUV pulled into the driveway,” police said. “When officers walked up, two people fled into the residence.”
Police were told by the homeowner that one of the men who fled was known as “AZ,” later identified as Hughes, and a juvenile.
Inside the SUV, police said they found multiple pairs of shoes, a designer bag and an AR-15 rifle.
“The shoes and bag were identified as items that were taken from the burglarized residence in Killeen,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that Hughes had fled the scene through the back door.
The homeowner told police that he had been staying with her. Police were allowed to search the room, where they reported to have found “significant amounts of marijuana.”
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Bailee L. Garcia, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of property more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
Javier DeJesus-Sayers, 24, of Harker Heights, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Javion E. Howard, 21, of Fort Hood, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Terry D. Allen, 62, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Juan L. Arce, 63, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jamal L. Hicks, 22, of Houston, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Michael Martin, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Dougquaylas Johnson, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Matthew N. Wooten Jr., 48, of Killeen, on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Marvin D. Holmes, 52, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more.
