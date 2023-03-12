Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Kidnapping was reported at 12:40 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North 10th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:59 a.m. Saturday near Interstate 14 and Fort Hood Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:07 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Lansberry Court.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:09 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of South WS Young Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 4:14 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Violation of magistrates order was reported at 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Heather Lane.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:59 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:28 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:26 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Green Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Schwertner Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:58 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Second Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West jasper Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:33 p.m. Saturday in the area of Old Farm to Market Road 440 and Elms Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:06 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Gray Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:18 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of 22nd Street.
An assault of a family member, aggravated assault was reported at 2:23 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:52 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South WS Young Drive.
An assault of a family member was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Violation of parole warrant was reported at 4:04 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North Gilmer Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 4:46 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Williamson Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Deek Drive.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Hitchrock Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of East Side Drive.
Racing on a highway was reported at 9:48 p.m. Saturday in the area of Clear Creek Road and Vahrenkamp Drive.
No vehicle tail light was reported at 9:58 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Stringer Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 9:18 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North U.S. Highway 183.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:32 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:43 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Dent Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:53 p.m. Saturday on Park Place.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:41 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Willis Street.
A disturbance was reported at 9:47 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault by threat was reported at 10:40 p.m. Saturday on Sue Ann Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
