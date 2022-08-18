BELTON — When a child goes missing, law enforcement agencies go on high alert, especially if a criminal act is alleged to have led to a child being transported across state lines.
That’s the police response that erupted nearly six years ago, when a Killeen mother was accused of kidnapping her daughter from a Harker Heights movie theater during what could be considered the crescendo of an unresolved custody battle against the child’s father, her ex-husband.
Bobbi Battishia White, 42, was booked into the Bell County Jail on March 14, 2017. White, an Army veteran, pleaded not-guilty to charges of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; injury to a child with bodily injury, a third-degree felony; and interference with child custody, a state jail felony.
After a jury of seven men and seven women, including two alternate jurors, was empaneled on Monday in the 27th Judicial District Court, testimony began in the trial on Tuesday and continued this week.
LAW ENFORCEMENT TESTIMONY
As the state’s prosecutors continued to present their case on Wednesday morning, among the law enforcement officers called to testify was Harker Heights Police Department Commander Sonja Clay.
Now in charge of the criminal investigations division, on Nov. 12, 2106, Clay was the on-call detective sergeant spending a Saturday at home while tethered to what she called her “invisible leash,” her cellphone.
“When I was contacted about the case, patrol officers were still trying to figure out the dynamics of the case and to locate (the child) because her whereabouts were unknown,” Clay said. “At first, I believed it to be a civil dispute between two parents. It was the assault (on the father, Michael Justin Rogers) that made it a criminal matter.”
Still, in the hours after the reported kidnapping from the local movie theater in Harker Heights, the alleged assault went on investigators’ backburner. An increasing number of officers and agencies became involved in the search for the 7-year-old girl.
“We worked through the night gathering information to locate (the child) because we were concerned about her welfare,” Clay said.
Once cellphone “pings” indicated that White’s phone was in Georgia, an Amber Alert was issued (by the Texas Department of Public Safety) and subsequently expanded to include cellphone customers in Georgia and Alabama.
“Once we started getting calls from law enforcement agencies asking for more information, I knew that (DPS) had approved the Amber Alert and that it had gone out,” Clay said. “The FBI also got involved because it seemed that they might have crossed state lines.”
Two agents based out of the field office Waco showed up to join the hustle at Harker Heights Police Department headquarters.
It was one of those agents who took the call from White on the afternoon of Nov. 13, 2016, after the Amber Alert was issued. She claimed to be calling from Killeen but her cellphone activity allegedly “pinged” from a location in Georgia, according to Clay’s testimony.
“All I did was to take my child ... What you’re doing isn’t right, morally, ethically or legally,” White told the agent during the 10-minute call that was played in court on Wednesday. “Why do you have an Amber Alert out and tell me I can’t see my child? It’s a civil issue.”
Less than an hour after that call was placed, a tip came into Heights dispatch that led to the girl being located at a house in Alabama. Around the same time, also on Nov. 13, 2016, White went to a police station, where she was arrested and later extradited to Bell County.
THE ALLEGATIONS
Heights police responded to a call on Nov. 12, 2016, at the Cinemark movie theater, after a man reported that his daughter had been kidnapped. Michael Justin Rogers told police that he and his daughter were walking to their car after watching a movie, when White and co-defendant Tutankhamun Holt allegedly pulled up alongside them in a car.
After exiting the car, police said that Holt punched Rogers repeatedly while White allegedly forced the child into the car. A third co-defendant, Derrick Lamont Bailey, pointed a gun at Rogers during the incident, police said.
White is the third person to go to trial related to the alleged incident.
In 2018, a jury handed down a life sentence for Holt on an aggravated kidnapping charge.
Bailey, 30, was convicted of aggravated kidnapping after a jury trial earlier this year and sentenced by Judge John Gauntt on July 6 to 10 years in prison, with credit for time served. He has been held in the Bell County Jail since Feb. 9, 2017.
