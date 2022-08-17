BELTON — Attorneys spend years working to attain a doctorate degree in order to become adept at untangling the intricacies of legal writing. That’s why one defense attorney is questioning whether his client — who is accused of kidnapping her own daughter from a Harker Heights movie theater more than five years ago — actually had rights to her child at the time of the alleged incident.
Bobbi Battishia White, 42, was booked into the Bell County Jail on March 14, 2017. The Army veteran pleaded not-guilty to charges of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; injury to a child with bodily injury, a third-degree felony; and interference with child custody, a state jail felony.
THE ALLEGATIONS
Heights police responded to a call on Nov. 12, 2016, at the Cinemark movie theater, after a man reported that his 7-year-old daughter had been kidnapped. Michael Justin Rogers told police that he and his daughter were walking to their car after watching a movie, when White and co-defendant Tutankhamun Holt allegedly pulled up alongside them in a car.
After exiting the vehicle, police said that Holt punched Rogers repeatedly while White allegedly forced the child into the car. A third co-defendant, Derrick Lamont Bailey, pointed a gun at Rogers during the incident, police said.
After an Amber Alert was issued, the child was located in Alabama the next day.
White is the third person to go to trial related to the alleged incident.
In 2018, a jury handed down a life sentence for Holt on an aggravated kidnapping charge.
Bailey, 30, was convicted of aggravated kidnapping after a jury trial earlier this year and sentenced by Judge John Gauntt on July 6 to 10 years in prison, with credit for time served. Bailey has been held in the Bell County Jail since Feb. 9, 2017.
DID FAMILY COURT LEAD TO CRIMINAL COURT?
After a jury of seven men and seven women, including two alternate jurors, was empaneled on Monday in the 27th Judicial District Court, testimony began in White’s trial on Tuesday.
Rogers, who has testified at the prior trials for Bailey and Holt, had to take the stand again on Tuesday to recall events from nearly six years ago.
He told the jury that he and White began dating in high school and later married. Both joined the Army for a period of time.
Their divorce was finalized in 2010, and they enjoyed a peaceful co-parenting relationship for years, according to Rogers on Tuesday. Legal wrangling in family court over issues of custody and child support began in 2016, when Holt entered the picture, he said.
“She mentioned that she had a boyfriend who didn’t approve of me,” Rogers said. “At first, she said that (Holt) would not deter my relationship with my daughter, but that changed. I was upset to be paying $1,000, in child support and I couldn’t see my daughter.”
Rogers hired an attorney in order to get custody, which was awarded in August of 2016.
Then, a series of court orders were filed in one of Bell County’s family courts in the month prior to the alleged kidnapping, which defense attorney Austin Shell argued led to confusion.
“The order is that Bobbi is ‘to be denied access to the child or alternatively, the court should render a possession order in accordance with the law,’” said Shell, reading to Rogers from one of the three orders, which had identical language. “So, all the orders in October and November that you told police prohibited (White) from seeing (the girl), only were in effect if the court didn’t issue a possession order.”
Shell said that it would be impossible for a non-lawyer to interpret the legal language, which he said meant that the issue of custody still was ongoing.
“You’re not a family law attorney, so it’s not your fault,” he said. “Bobbi never received notice of the hearing regarding custody that had been set for Nov. 14, 2016, days after the alleged incident.”
Rogers maintained that he thought the judge said that White was not to be allowed to see the girl.
“All I knew is that she wasn’t supposed to be around us,” Rogers said.
Testimony continued in the case this week.
