A former Fort Hood officer, who was an Army captain at the time of the shooting, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for hiding in another soldier’s closet and opening fire when he arrived to his Killeen bedroom.
A Bell County district court judge was tasked this week with deciding whether former Army Capt. Adrianna Jean Veal, who shot another soldier in Killeen in 2020, should get life in prison or a term of probation.
After hearing testimony, including from the victim, and arguments during a pair of remote hearings on Monday and Tuesday afternoon, Judge Steve Duskie sentenced Veal to 40 years in prison on two first-degree felony charges.
Veal, 30, of Copperas Cove has been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked on May 13, 2020.
Veal was indicted on July 1, 2020, on charges of aggravated assault of a family or household member with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault. Fort Hood officials on Friday said Veal was discharged from the Army on June 30, 2021, at the rank of captain.
She pleaded guilty to the charges during a hearing in the 426th Judicial District Court on Nov. 2, 2021.
The case dates back to May 12, 2020, when Killeen police responded to the 2200 block of Andover Drive in Killeen in response to a shooting victim. Police found a man who had been shot in the chest.
While police were investigating the scene, another man brought a 9 mm handgun used in the shooting to KPD and told them that he got it from Veal, according to the arrest affidavit.
Veal broke into the victim’s apartment, waited for him, shot him and then hit him on the head with a hammer when the gun malfunctioned. While clearing the apartment, officers saw “two spent shell casings and a blood trail throughout the apartment,” according to the affidavit.
Testimony and arguments
During the hearings, Duskie heard disparate perspectives of the same person.
The victim, who is a chief warrant officer in the Army, told the court during his testimony that Veal, who was an Army captain who was about to be promoted to the rank of major at the time, had been his girlfriend for less than a year.
“I admired that she was a strong, independent woman and she is very driven and she was sweet when we first started talking,” he said. “She was honest.”
However, the relationship soured until on May 12, 2020, he said she stole his keys, which included a key to the cable lock on his handgun, waited for him in the closet and shot him when he entered the bedroom.
Veal told police that he had been physically and sexually abusive. The Killeen Police Department investigated the accusations and no charges were filed on the man, according to court testimony.
“Even though it is over on the civilian side, the military still has that open on me,” he said. “There is a stigma attached and I can’t progress in my career. Even when its false, it still sticks.”
Duskie heard arguments from the attorneys before making his decision on Tuesday.
Defense attorney Steve Blythe told the court that Veal, who is highly educated and has no prior arrests or criminal convictions, should be given a chance at completing a long term of deferred adjudication probation, or a short prison term.
“Based on her personal history, if you take out the three or four minutes on May 12, 2020, I have no doubt that she could successfully complete a probation,” Blythe said. “The court cannot ignore the life that Ms. Veal has led up to May 12, 2020, and since then. She has family in Florida who are waiting for her to come home. Give her a chance to continue her life as a useful and productive citizen. She is not a threat to society in general.”
The state’s prosecutor argued that Veal deserved life in prison.
“(The victim) has dedicated his life to serving the United States of America, including multiple tours overseas in service to our country,” said Assistant District Attorney James Winters. “Then he comes home to be ambushed, shot and beaten with a hammer. Then, he was falsely accused of being a sex offender. Adrianna Veal is no different than any other family violence defendant we see. This was a meticulous, premeditated assault that has caused lifelong physical and mental injuries to (the victim).”
Duskie was in recess for nearly an hour before making his decision.
