Killeen Animal Services officials and city police were at a residence on Clear Creek Road Friday for a search warrant.
However, officials were vague on what specifically happened and why they were conducting a search warrant on the residence.
“The Killeen Animal Services team was out at a residence in reference to a search warrant related to animal cruelty. No arrests were made and this is an active investigation, so no further information is available at this time. KPD was there assisting the Animal Services Unit,” city officials said in response to Herald questions about the situation.
