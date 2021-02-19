KILLEEN
A theft was reported at noon Thursday in the 1600 block of Becker Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:03 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of N. Gray Street.
A felony theft was reported at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Creekwood Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Trimmier Road.
COPPERAS COVE
Harassment and theft were reported at 12:22 a.m. Thursday on Locust Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 10:48 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of W. Highway 190.
Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, under one gram, was reported at 11:15 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Curry Avenue.
Duty on striking fixture or highway landscape was reported at 12:06 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Robertstown Road and Saddle Drive.
An unattended death was reported at 2:34 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Randa Street.
Credit card abuse was reported at 7:26 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Ryan Drive.
A suicide was reported at 7:47 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of W. Avenue B.
Theft of service was reported at 8:26 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of W. Avenue B.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:39 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Halstead Avenue.
An accident was reported at 11:53 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 190.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than 1 gram but under 4 grams, was reported at 12:35 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of S. Pecan Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 9:03 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of W. Avenue A.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:54 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of S. U.S. Highway 281.
Harker Heights
A police report from the Harker Heights police department was not available.
