Fireworks

Fireworks like these were prohibited during New Year's celebrations within local city limits.

Due to New Year’s Eve celebrations, residents in the Killeen area reported loud booms last weekend, keeping local police and fire departments busy.

Local laws prohibit the use of fireworks within city limits, but that did not stop people from igniting bottle rockets and other kinds of fireworks over the holiday weekend.

