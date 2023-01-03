Due to New Year’s Eve celebrations, residents in the Killeen area reported loud booms last weekend, keeping local police and fire departments busy.
Local laws prohibit the use of fireworks within city limits, but that did not stop people from igniting bottle rockets and other kinds of fireworks over the holiday weekend.
Statistics from local police and fire departments that service neighborhoods within city limits were kept busy with disturbance calls and even a few emergency calls about fires caused by fireworks. The Herald asked police and fire officials in Harker Heights, Killeen and Copperas Cove for statistics on calls for a period from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Monday.
Harker Heights Police Department received 47 firework calls, issuing one citation and five warnings, according to city officials. Officers also confiscated fireworks.
“Most of the violations stopped before the police department arrived on scene,” said Jerry Bark, Harker Heights assistant city manager. “It was an active and busy evening for our officers.”
According to Paul Sims, Harker Heights fire chief, his department responded to 23 calls, but only two were determined to involve fireworks. By comparison, at this time last year his department had 38 calls for service with only one being determined “related” to fireworks.
On Independence Day weekend in July, his department recorded 29 calls for service with three grass fires. Two of those fires were determined to be fireworks related.
“Overall, in comparison, the weekends are regularly busy for us, keeping in mind these numbers only reflect the FD (fire department) responses not EMS (Emergency Medical Service) calls. We average 17 calls for service every 24 hours with fire and EMS,” Sims said.
In Killeen, police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Killeen Police Department received a total of 66 calls for service in reference to fireworks and 35 calls for service in reference to shots fired.
The Herald reached out to Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski, but as of publication time on Tuesday had not received a response.
Copperas Cove interim Fire Chief Gary young said no fires were started as a result of fireworks.
“Two fire department staff did some proactive patrols and responded to calls,” Young said.
According to Copperas Cove city spokesman Kevin Keller, the police department’s public information officer was in training and unable to provide any information until Thursday afternoon.
