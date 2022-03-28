Police activity on Sunday included reports of assault, theft, criminal mischief and drug possession.
Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Aggravated assault reported at 1:18 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Bundrant Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency reported at 1:43 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 3:17 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Rancier Avenue.
Evading arrest, detention reported at 4:08 a.m. Sunday in the area of Bermuda Drive and Edgefield Street.
Burglary of building, forced entry reported at 6:35 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Failure to report accident to authorities reported at 7:10 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Tenth Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency reported at 7:33 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fictitious license plates reported at 8:10 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Driving without valid license reported at 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
Possession of marijuana reported at 1:53 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of North College Street.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Henderson Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Unlawful possession of firearm by felon reported at 9:37 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South Twin Creek Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons reported at 11:14 p.m. Sunday in the area of Lake Road and Sherman Drive.
copperas cove
Assault reported at 1:33 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Hill Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia at 1:41 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Arrest for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of firearm reported at 2:58 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Arrest for possession of a controlled substance reported at 2:58 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Arrest for another agency reported at 3:02 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft reported at 3:48 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, endangering child reported at 3:06 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
Welfare check reported at 7:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Pleasant Lane.
Accident reported at 8:46 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Rose Avenue.
Emergency medical detention reported at 8:47 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Criminal mischief reported at 4:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Walt Morgan Circle.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 5:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
Arrest for possession of marijuana, controlled substance reported at 5:52 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
Possession of marijuana reported at 7:43 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
General information report at 8:02 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Pintail Loop.
Burglary of habitation reported at 9:04 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue.
Arrest for assault reported at 11:04 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Dryden Avenue.
harker heights
Arrest for public intoxication reported at 2:13 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Evading arrest, detention reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
Possession of a dangerous drug reported at 1:22 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon reported at 3:44 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Jamie Road.
Assault reported at 6:01 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Indian Trail Drive.
lampasas
Arrest for providing alcohol to minor reported at 3:11 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Cloud Street.
Harassment reported at 6:48 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Hackberry Street
Reckless driver reported at 7:22 a.m. Sunday on North Key Avenue.
Disturbance reported at 12:06 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Howe Street.
Arrest reported at 1:09 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity reported at 3:43 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
Arrest, warrant from another agency reported at 7:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Chestnut Street.
Reckless driver reported at 7:46 p.m. Sunday on East Highway 190.
Prowler reported at 10:34 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Summer Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
