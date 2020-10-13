ATM

A Bancorp South ATM was apparently vandalized and broken into near the 3800 block of East Elms Road in Killeen behind a Jack in the Box. Questions were not immediately returned by a spokesperson of the Killeen police, and a BancorpSouth spokesperson did not have any information on the ATM as of Tuesday afternoon.

 Cade Smith | Herald

