A BancorpSouth ATM was apparently vandalized and broken into near the 3800 block of East Elms Road in Killeen behind a Jack in the Box. Questions were not immediately returned by a spokesperson of the Killeen police, and a BancorpSouth spokesperson did not have any information on the ATM as of Tuesday afternoon.
Killeen ATM broken
Locations
Cade Smith
General Assignments/ Sports Reporter
Cade Smith joined the Herald in July 2020. He is a 2020 graduate of Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas graduating with a Bachelor's of Science in Communication (Journalism) with a minor in Criminal Justice.
