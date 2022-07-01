BELTON — A Killeen woman on trial who is accused of causing a fatal injury to an infant in 2020 insisted that she did not hurt the child and tried to save his life by performing CPR.
“I have two children of my own and I’d never do that to anyone,” said Shanique Shaniel-Shavon Parker, during her testimony in a Bell County courthouse on Friday. “I’ve worked in daycares and nursing homes and in home health since I was 18 years old. I’d never hurt anyone.”
Parker, 31, has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $1 million since being booked on Jan. 23, 2020. On March 18, 2020, Parker was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child with intentional severe bodily injury.
She is accused of causing the death of 2-month-old Quan Kendrick Devin Scott by throwing the child into a car seat, resulting in a fatal skull fracture, on Jan. 14, 2020, according to the arrest affidavit.
Scott was born Nov. 13, 2019, and would be 2 years old today.
After being empaneled on Monday, a jury of eight women and four men began to hear testimony in the case on Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court. The state’s prosecutors finished presenting their case on Thursday after calling 14 people to testify over the course of three days.
Placing blame
Parker’s defense team on Friday began to present their case and call their own witnesses, including their client who placed the blame at the feet of a woman who was murdered earlier this year.
Neosha Johnson, who was Parker’s roommate at a duplex apartment in the 3600 block of Littleleaf Drive, was subpoenaed to testify during the trial. However, the 25-year-old was killed during a murder-suicide incident in Killeen on March 11.
Parker told the jury that on the morning on Jan. 14, 2020, Johnson picked up the victim and his two siblings from their mother’s house. Johnson was watching the children, so Parker said she “went to sleep for a long period of time.”
Around midnight, “I heard loud banging at the front door and it was Neosha and she was high,” Parker said. “I let her in and went back to sleep and when I woke up, it was morning time.”
Parker said that she looked into the living room and saw one of Johnson’s children alone, which prompted her to look into the bedroom where three of the other children were.
She said that the victim was being held by another child, so she took the infant and placed him into his car seat and took him into the living room.
Parker told the jury that Johnson arrived at the duplex for a second time that day and became upset that the infant was in the living room. A few hours went by, and Parker said she went to Scott, still in his car seat, to feed him and change his diaper.
“I picked him up and there was no movement,” Parker said. “I told Neosha to call 911 because he wasn’t moving at all. She got up and called her grandmother, sister and mother while I was screaming at her to call 911.”
Once Johnson called 911 just before noon, the dispatcher guided the two women through CPR. Parker said that she was performing CPR on the living room floor, with the dispatcher on the speaker phone.
“At one point, he took a breath and then there was no more breathing,” Parker said.
Parker’s defense attorney said during his opening statement that police detectives intimidated Parker over the course of around 12 hours of interviews and that Neosha Johnson’s family members also pressured her.
“You’ll hear what actually occurred, which is that Ms. Parker was coerced and threatened until she broke down,” said Parker’s attorney, Michael Magana, on Friday. “One of the other children in the home saw Neosha Johnson shaking and injuring the child. (Johnson) was present at the home and was under the influence.”
Johnson was subpoenaed to testify during the trial, but she was killed during a shooting in Killeen on March 11. The suspect in that case, Robert E. Whitaker III, died from an self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Magana said that after Parker’s suicide attempt on Jan. 21, 2020, police did not take her to receive psychiatric treatment; rather, she was arrested on a traffic warrant and jailed.
A KPD detective testified on Wednesday that Johnson was at one point a suspect. However, police began to focus on Parker after that incident on Jan. 21, 2020, in which she allegedly confessed to throwing the child in the car seat and said that she did not mean to do it.
