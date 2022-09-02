Christopher Andrew Almaguer

Christopher Andrew Almaguer

BELTON — A 30-year-old Killeen man was sentenced this week to what amounts to a lifetime in prison for sexually assaulting and molesting multiple children. But it was not the life sentence the state’s prosecutor argued was appropriate for Christopher Andrew Almaguer.

“He’s earned a life sentence without parole (because) the crimes he’s done are horrible, unconscionable, irredeemable,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns, during his closing arguments on Thursday. “These three (Christopher Almaguer, his wife and his brother) should never have a hope of a breath of freedom. There’s only one possible sentence, and that’s life.”

Child assault case.jpg

In 2019, Christopher Andrew Almaguer and his wife, Sarah Rashelle Almaguer Killeen each were sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography. A third co-defendant, Christopher Almaguer’s brother, Paul Perez Jr., was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on two counts of receipt of child pornography.
(2) comments

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

3 evil, vile, naughty, nasty, perverted, deviant savages.

Justice appears to have been served in a heaping portion!!! [thumbup][rolleyes][cool]

SunDevil6

Perhaps some one can share how LePak's train of thought in sentencing works? Does a life sentence give the guilty party some kind of out or relief?

