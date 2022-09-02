In 2019, Christopher Andrew Almaguer and his wife, Sarah Rashelle Almaguer Killeen each were sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography. A third co-defendant, Christopher Almaguer’s brother, Paul Perez Jr., was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on two counts of receipt of child pornography.
BELTON — A 30-year-old Killeen man was sentenced this week to what amounts to a lifetime in prison for sexually assaulting and molesting multiple children. But it was not the life sentence the state’s prosecutor argued was appropriate for Christopher Andrew Almaguer.
“He’s earned a life sentence without parole (because) the crimes he’s done are horrible, unconscionable, irredeemable,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns, during his closing arguments on Thursday. “These three (Christopher Almaguer, his wife and his brother) should never have a hope of a breath of freedom. There’s only one possible sentence, and that’s life.”
On Thursday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Christopher Almaguer was sentenced to 75 years in prison for sexually assaulting two 6-month-old infants in 2017. Almaguer already had pleaded guilty on Dec. 2, 2021, to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and was facing a minimum of 25 years in prison.
The state-level sentence will be served consecutively with a 60-year sentence handed down by a federal judge in 2019 for the production and distribution of child pornography.
After he was sentenced on Thursday, Almaguer — in an orange jumpsuit — addressed Judge Paul LePak.
“Who I was then is not who I am now, but I don’t want to accept the 75 years,” he said. “I agree with the prosecution that I deserve life.”
The judge was not amused.
“Unless you got elected district court judge when I wasn’t looking, you don’t get to make those decisions,” LePak said. “I hope that you’re serious that you are the person you say you are, but you are also the person you were and that’s what we’re dealing with today.”
Co-defendant Sarah Rashelle Almaguer, 31, is set to plead guilty on Sept. 30 in the same courtroom. Like her husband, she was sentenced in 2019 to 60 years in federal prison and is facing a state-level charge related to the same incidents.
Police said that she sexually assaulted a child in Killeen on Jan. 1, 2017, and another child in Temple on Nov. 15, 2017, according to Bell County court records and an arrest affidavit.
A third co-defendant, 29-year-old Paul Perez Jr. — who is Christopher Almaguer’s brother — was sentenced in 2019 to 20 years in federal prison on two counts of receiving child pornography. He is facing a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. His case is set for a jury trial on Sept. 26.
All three were being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday.
The investigation
In February of 2018, the Child Exploitation Unit in the Texas Attorney General’s Office began an investigation after Facebook reported to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children that child pornography had been uploaded using the social media site.
One of the investigators in the Child Exploitation Unit, Sgt. Dara Bowlin, told the court on Thursday that hundreds of hours were spent investigating the Almaguers and Perez. Eventually, 14 children ranging in age from 6 months to 13 years old, were identified as victims, she said.
“Most of the victims were babies and toddlers up to about 4 years old,” Bowlin said. “The victims were their own children and also children they watched for others. We found hundreds of ads on Craigslist (of the Almaguers) offering their babysitting services.”
The first step in the investigation was to determine if the two Facebook accounts — both of which were under the name Sarah Almaguer — could be traced back to a real person.
It did not take too long to find her driver’s license photo, which depicted the same person who could be seen sexually assaulting children in multiple videos.
“We identified her spouse as Christopher Almaguer and reached out to the Killeen Police Department,” Bowlin said. “We began surveillance of their house and I immediately began to prepare a search warrant because we needed to make sure the kids were safe.”
During the search, officers found digital evidence and some of the same furniture that was in the videos, Bowlin said. The Almaguers were arrested that same day.
Although Sarah Almaguer initially was the focus of the investigation, digital and cellphone records showed that Christopher Almaguer was using one of the Facebook accounts under her name.
“The messages (between the Almaguers and Perez) were almost exclusively about the rapes of various children, their own and others, over time, including what they would like to see done and what they had done,” Bowlin said.
When Burns asked how this case compares to others she has investigated, Bowlin paused before answering.
“This is the most egregious and worst case I’ve ever seen,” she said.
It was Christopher Almaguer’s cooperation with police — including voluntarily giving police his cellphone and later confessing and pleading guilty — that led his defense attorney to argue for some leniency.
“His actions led to the prosecution of an entire group of people,” said Zach Boyd. “I hope the court can give him a sentence that accomplishes the state’s goal but also sees him as an individual. He deserves some credit for pleading guilty because a trial would have gone on for weeks and traumatized everyone. He’s been languishing in the Bell County Jail for four years and that doesn’t count toward his federal sentence. All he wants is for U.S. Marshals to come get him so he can begin to serve his sentence.”
