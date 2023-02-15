A Bell County district court judge sentenced a Killeen man to years behind bars after the man committed repeated thefts in Nolanville in 2021 and a burglary in Killeen last year.
In the 264th Judicial District Court, Esequiel Morales Jr., 34, pleaded guilty Friday and then was sentenced to a term of eight years in prison on a first-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft. Judge Paul LePak also sentenced Morales to 18 months behind bars on two state jail felony charges of debit or credit card abuse and a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, which also is a state jail felony, according to Bell County court records.
Morales was booked into the Bell County Jail on Jan. 15, 2022, and remained in jail as of Wednesday with no bond listed.
Morales and two women initially were arrested on Dec. 31, 2021, following a high-speed chase through the streets of Nolanville and into Belton. Police said the trio were connected to home and car burglaries in Nolanville, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Temple that occurred in 2020 and 2021.
While out on bond on those charges, police said that Morales committed a burglary on Jan. 14, 2022. That day, KPD officers arrived on scene of a burglary call and met with a woman who said “that while she and her children were at their residence, she saw people attempt to break into her home,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(The victim) provided officers with surveillance footage of her front and back yards. The video showed two people, one in a white hoodie and another in a green hoodie, who both tried to open the front and back doors of the residence. Parts of the videos showed each of the individuals reaching into the home, one of them taking items and then running away from the scene.”
At the same time, other officers arrived in the area, where they encountered a man and woman who matched the description of the people who ran from the scene. Police identified the man as Morales.
“Morales was taken into custody on outstanding warrants,” according to the affidavit. He admitted that he entered the home and took items. The woman has not faced any charges related to the incident.
The co-defendants in the 2020 and 2021 theft cases, Chelsea Smith, 30, and Brooke Cunniff, 25, also have been sentenced for their roles. On Dec. 9, 2022, Smith pleaded guilty and then was sentenced to eight months in state jail on three felony charges.
Cunniff was charged with three misdemeanors and was sentenced in county court in 2021 to 18 months of deferred adjudication probation, according to court records.
Spit on officer
In an unrelated case that was decided on Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court, a 34-year-old Harker Heights woman was sentenced to a term of probation after she spit in a KPD officer’s face during an incident last year.
Kima Takiah Henry, who also is known as Ki Ma Henry, pleaded guilty on Nov. 7, 2022, to a third-degree felony charge of harassment of a public servant. On Monday, as part of a plea agreement, Judge Steve Duskie sentenced Henry to a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Bell County court records. She also will have to perform 180 hours of community service and obtain drug and alcohol treatment at her own expense.
Henry was not being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday after posting a bond of $90,000, according to jail and court records.
The incident began on Jan. 15, 2022, when a KPD officer arrested Henry on a charge not specified in the arrest affidavit and brought her to the Killeen City Jail.
“The suspect was uncooperative while being processed into the jail by refusing to exit the vehicle, refusing to walk and refusing to surrender personal property,” according to an arrest affidavit. “Several peace officers ... were called to assist with processing (Henry). While removing (her) purse, (Henry) turned her head toward (the officer) and intentionally spit in (his) face, causing her saliva to contact (his) skin.”
