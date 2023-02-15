Esequiel Morales

Esequiel Morales Jr.

A Bell County district court judge sentenced a Killeen man to years behind bars after the man committed repeated thefts in Nolanville in 2021 and a burglary in Killeen last year.

In the 264th Judicial District Court, Esequiel Morales Jr., 34, pleaded guilty Friday and then was sentenced to a term of eight years in prison on a first-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft. Judge Paul LePak also sentenced Morales to 18 months behind bars on two state jail felony charges of debit or credit card abuse and a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, which also is a state jail felony, according to Bell County court records.

