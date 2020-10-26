The case of a Killeen man accused of killing a police detective in 2014 is one step closer to a trial date since the discovery process appears to be completed.
At a remote status hearing for Marvin Louis Guy in the 27th Judicial District Court on Monday, both the defense and state agreed that, after at least 10 motions filed on the topic through the years, discovery is done.
Guy’s lead defense attorney Carlos Garcia asked the state’s prosecutor if there was any new discovery. By law, the state is required to disclose to the defense all evidence it has on a suspect. Discovery consists of evidence such as witness interviews or transcripts, video or audio evidence, documents and records.
“I think we’ve given you everything there is and more,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns.
Another status hearing was set for Dec. 9.
Also at Monday’s hearing, Guy’s defense attorney said he’s going to subpoena Baylor, Scott and White to get access to Guy’s medical records regarding Guy’s back surgery.
Guy, 55, is accused of shooting and killing Killeen Police Department SWAT officer and Det. Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie during a no-knock raid at Guy’s home on Circle M Drive on May 9, 2014.
Dinwiddie, 47, died in a hospital on May 11, 2014.
Guy was booked into jail on May 10, 2014, almost six and a half years ago. His bonds total $4 million on five felony charges, including capital murder of a peace officer.
Guy has said that he did not know it was police officers who were entering the apartment and that he fired in self-defense during the 5 a.m. no-knock raid at his home.
Other SWAT officers were wounded during the raid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.