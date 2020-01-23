A Killeen child death case was set on Thursday to be heard by a jury in June.
A trial date of June 22 was set for Katie Marie Rhea, according to the 264th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office.
Rhea, 27, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $200,000 on the second-degree felony charge of abandoning or endangering a child with immediate bodily injury.
She is accused of leaving her children, who could not swim and had no flotation devices, at an apartment complex pool while she drank alcohol on Memorial Day last year, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police were called on May 27, 2019, to the Bridgewater Apartment complex in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue in reference to a child drowning.
When they arrived, they saw an unresponsive child lying on the concrete with a bystander conducting CPR, police said. Officers could not find a pulse and it seemed the child was not breathing.
Witnesses said that Rhea left the pool area and did not return until after her child was pulled out of the deep end of the pool, according to the affidavit. Rhea told police that she left her children unattended to go to her apartment although her son could not swim and was not wearing a flotation device. Police said that she admitted to drinking alcohol that day.
Witnesses told police that she was sitting by the door of her apartment looking at her phone and drinking alcohol while her kids were at the pool.
The 6-year-old child, named Jonathan DeWitt Young, initially was transported to AdventHealth hospital in Killeen and later to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple where he died on May 31.
