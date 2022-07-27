Roy Antonio Outten

Roy Antonio Outten

BELTON — The trial was about to begin and everyone was there: the judge, two prosecutors, two defense attorneys, the court reporter, the victim’s advocate, 13 jurors and the defendant in a suit and tie. However, the trial will not proceed this week because Texas Child Protective Services released around 15,000, pages of documents to the attorneys on Monday.

Roy Antonio Outten, 39, was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $300,000, on Wednesday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, which allegedly happened in Killeen beginning in 2015. He was indicted on the first-degree felony charge on Aug. 8, 2018.

SunDevil6

While it is easy to point the finger at CPS in this delay, any good prosecutor(and defense attorney for that matter) HAS to know that if child abuse is reported and is the basis of the case that CPS is guaranteed to be involved. These documents should have been provided sooner, if they were requested in a timely manner, and by the sounds of it, they have had four years to do so.

