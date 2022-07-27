BELTON — The trial was about to begin and everyone was there: the judge, two prosecutors, two defense attorneys, the court reporter, the victim’s advocate, 13 jurors and the defendant in a suit and tie. However, the trial will not proceed this week because Texas Child Protective Services released around 15,000, pages of documents to the attorneys on Monday.
Roy Antonio Outten, 39, was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $300,000, on Wednesday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, which allegedly happened in Killeen beginning in 2015. He was indicted on the first-degree felony charge on Aug. 8, 2018.
Texas CPS, a division of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, had opened its own investigation running concurrently with the criminal investigation.
“This is an important case that needs to be tried right,” said Judge Paul LePak, who presides over the 264th Judicial District Court, on Wednesday. “I want the defense and the prosecution to be as prepared as they can be. I’m not blaming the attorneys but it’s fine to blame CPS for turning out thousands of pages of documents, which require close scrutiny, at the last minute.”
Because jury members had not been formally sworn, a mistrial was not declared. Instead, LePak granted a continuance. A tentative trial date was set for Sept. 12; however, LePak warned that two other felony trials were set for that day and that Outten’s case would be third in line.
“Those two defendants have been in jail for a long time,” he said.
LePak thanked the jurors for their time.
“We send out several thousand juror summons a week and we get maybe 400 back,” he said. “Your participation is what allows the system to work. It’s incredibly important for citizens to do what you’re willing to do, even begrudgingly.”
Outten is accused of sexually assaulting a girl who was under 10 years old in 2015. The allegation was reported to Killeen police after the girl made an outcry on May 22, 2017, according to the arrest affidavit. Police determined that the girl was living in the 400 block of Hallmark Avenue when the sexual assault allegedly occurred.
(1) comment
While it is easy to point the finger at CPS in this delay, any good prosecutor(and defense attorney for that matter) HAS to know that if child abuse is reported and is the basis of the case that CPS is guaranteed to be involved. These documents should have been provided sooner, if they were requested in a timely manner, and by the sounds of it, they have had four years to do so.
