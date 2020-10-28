A Killeen man was being held without bond in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday after pleading guilty and then being sentenced for five state jail felonies.
Chad Michael Carrion, 32, pleaded guilty to one charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle and three charges of burglary of a building. After those four felonies occurred earlier this year, the state filed a motion to revoke Carrion’s deferred adjudication probation on a prior felony narcotics possession charge.
As part of a plea bargain, Judge Steve Duskie sentenced him to a year in state jail on all five charges, to run concurrently and with credit for time served.
The case was heard remotely in the 426th Judicial District Court on Tuesday.
Police said that Carrion burglarized churches in Killeen and Harker Heights, as well as a bar in Heights.
Killeen police on June 28 responded to a burglary call at a church. An officer located Carrion in the area. He told police that he entered the church and took food without consent, according to the arrest affidavit.
He also “admitted to burglarizing several churches over the past three days,” police said. A church employee told police that food was missing from the kitchen and there was damage to the door where forced entry was made.
Less than a week earlier, on June 12, Heights police responded to the United Methodist Church, where witnesses said that a burglary had occurred the night before and cash had been taken from the children’s offering container, a funeral donation box and a coin box, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police reviewed security camera footage from June 11 that showed Carrion, whom police recognized from prior encounters, tampering with cameras outside and inside the church building.
“He looked directly at the camera, which captured a clear image of Carrion’s face and clothing at the time the offense occurred,” police said.
In a separate accusation, on June 21, Heights police responded to a bar where employees provided security camera images to police that showed a white man throw a baseball-sized rock through the front door, breaking in.
He made off with $50 from the jukebox and money from the till.
The owners estimated the total amount of property damage and stolen property to be $1,150, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.