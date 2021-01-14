A Killeen city councilwoman has invited community leaders and the public to come together on Saturday afternoon to discuss the increase in violent crime within the city.
Mellisa Brown has invited members of the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees, the mayors of Harker Heights and Nolanville as well as other members of the Killeen City Council.
The event will start at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Rivers of Living Waters Church, 508 N. Gray St., in Killeen.
Brown said Killeen Councilman Steve Harris is a co-sponsor of the event and that councilwoman Debbie Nash-King will also be in attendance.
“We had the recent surge in violent crime and especially homicide in the city and we need to come together as a city. I’ve called on leaders in the city to come together and discuss how to help solve the problem,” Brown said.
She added that this is the first event of its kind, and the plan is to hold them multiple times in different locations in the city so that more local residents will be able to attend the events.
Brown said she wants community leaders, religious leaders and members of the community to share ideas on how to slow down or stop the violent crime in Killeen.
There were 31 homicides in Killeen in 2020, breaking the record of 30 that was set in 1991, when the city recorded 30, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Uniform Crime Report data. In 1991, 23 homicides occurred on the same day — Oct. 16 — when George Hennard, 35, of Belton, drove his pickup through the plate-glass window of Luby’s, a restaurant on Central Texas Expressway, during the lunch-hour rush on National Bosses Day.
