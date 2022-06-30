The Killeen Municipal Court is now publishing the names and other details of people who have active warrants with the city, officials announced this week.
The Killeen court began publishing the list of active misdemeanor warrants to the city’s website — www.KilleenTexas.gov/Court — on a weekly basis starting in June, the city said in a news release on Wednesday. Arrest warrants will be updated each Monday. According to the website on Thursday, there were more than 200 pages and 4,000 names listed on the website with active warrant.
According to the release, some circumstances in which a warrant may be issued include defaulting on payment arrangements, not appearing for a court date or not paying a fine assessed by a judge. There are other offenses not listed that may be cause for issuing a warrant. When a warrant is issued, an additional warrant fee of $50 will be assessed on each case,
After review of the list, it appears that the warrants include class C misdemeanors, such as theft, assault, drug possession and other charges. Also posted online Thursday, were traffic violations and outstanding fines due to the court.
Questions about outstanding warrants or options regarding specific cases or warrants may be made by contacting the court by email at municipalcourt@killeentexas.gov or by calling 254-501-7850.
