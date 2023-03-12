1. Yes. If the airline offers cheap fares and frequent flights, it would be a good option.

2. Yes. It depends on what destinations are offered and how many nonstops.

3. No. No-frills airlines don’t have a great track record overall. I’d be skeptical.

4. No. It’s hard to see a low-cost airline being a game-changer at this point. I think I’d pass.

5. Unsure. It’s difficult to say. It would depend on what kind of deals were offered.

Vote

View Results