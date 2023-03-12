Killeen officials have ignored a third attempt by the Herald to obtain 911 calls in a case in which the alleged victim claimed it took police two hours to respond to her pleas for help.

The newspaper last asked City Manager Kent Cagle to release the recordings in February after the city attorney’s office relied on a Texas attorney general’s opinion issued on Dec. 20, 2022, that “agrees” officials do not have to release the audio because it is related to “an investigation that concluded in a result other than conviction or deferred adjudication” under the Texas Government Code.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.