Killeen had 16 reported criminal homicides in 2019, according to Herald research. Of the total, nine cases still have no arrest or persons of interest in connection.

In 2018, there were seven criminal homicides in Killeen, according to police. In 2017, there were 22 confirmed homicides in the city, 18 of which were considered criminal. In 2016, there were 16 confirmed homicides. In 2015, there were 17.

