After weeks of lengthy meetings, the Killeen City Council’s Tuesday meeting may be an exercise in celerity.
Tuesday’s meeting consists of a nine-item consent agenda, which includes several purchase requests, interlocal agreements and other business, as well as four public hearings.
The first hearing will consider an ordinance amending the fiscal year 2022 budget. The majority of amendments come by way of grants received, but several expenditure accounts have also been increased, including an approximate $500,000 in additional projected fuel costs. According to Killeen Executive Director of Finance Jonathan Locke, the city is expected to offset costs through higher than expected sales tax revenue.
The second hearing is the consideration of an architectural and site design standards ordinance. The City Council put forward several amendments to the ordinance’s initial draft during Tuesday’s workshop, and will consider those changes along with the final ordinance Tuesday.
The last two hearings are a related future land use map amendment and rezoning requests to modify a single-family residential district to a professional business district. The applicant has stated a desire to transform the property at 3100 Little Nolan Road into a real estate office.
City Council meetings are held at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
Meetings can also be watched online at https://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming.
Agenda for city council meetings can be found online at https://killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
