Killeen council to hear closed session update on fatal shooting

The Killeen City Council will hear a briefing in closed session at its workshop meeting Tuesday about a fatal officer-involved shooting.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra confirmed Monday that Killeen Police Department Chief Charles Kimble is set to brief the council about the fatal shooting of Patrick Warren Sr., 52, who was shot and killed outside his home at about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue.
Police said they were called to the residence in reference to a psychiatric call. Officer Reynaldo Contreras, a five-year KPD veteran, is the officer who responded and remains on administrative leave due to the incident. A video released by Warren’s family and attorney shows Warren confronting the officer, who fired at least three shots at Warren.
A resource officer had been dispatched to the same residence the previous day.
The investigation has been referred to the Texas Rangers, which is standard procedure in a fatal officer involved shooting.
“Once we turn it over to the state, it’s out of our hands,” Segarra said on Monday.
Segarra said the briefing from Kimble, which will likely come towards the end of the workshop, came at the request of several council members. He also said he believes Kimble wants the council to be kept updated on the situation, but that certain information may remain confidential.
“I’ve gone through these difficult times before,” Segarra said. “As mayor and council, there’s really nothing we can do.”
KPD is under increasing pressure to release police body camera footage of the shooting, something Warren’s family and attorney are calling for. They also want Contreras to be fired and prosecuted.
It’s possible all or some City Council members have watched the body camera video, but none of them confirmed that on the record Monday.
“I spoke with the city manager today and I have been updated on the account as far as what the city currently knows,” Councilmember Mellisa Brown said by email last week. “I have also spoken to community members who have been in contact with the family and have heard their account.
“As of this moment, what I can say publicly is that the City Council should be receiving a full briefing on the situation on Tuesday, January 19. After the briefing, I expect that the city will have a more official statement that will be presented to the public.”
When asked about the upcoming briefing, Councilmember Steve Harris said he would first recognize that points of accusations have been made and, in his words, he said would like for the chief to simply discuss all points.
“The question I would ask him, ‘Do you promise to tell us the truth?’” Harris said by email. “Plain and simple, the truth, for me, is all I would want to hear and all that I would ask for. If other questions arose due to comments made, I would ask as they came to my mind.”
A dozen people turned out Saturday afternoon to the Killeen police headquarters to protest Warren’s death and press for KPD’s removal of Officer Contreras.
Pennsylvania-based civil rights attorney Lee Merritt is representing Warren’s family. On Thursday, Merritt indicated he intends to file a federal civil lawsuit against Kimble and the City of Killeen in order to prompt systematic change in the department.
It is unclear if any further details about the investigation will be made public following the closed council session Tuesday night.
Tuesday's workshop meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
