The Killeen City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a preliminary tax rate of 73.30 cents per $100 property valuation for Fiscal Year 2020-21, a decrease from the current rate.
The preliminary rate, which is about 1.6 cents lower than the current tax rate of 74.98 cents per $100, was put forward in City Manager Kent Cagle’s proposed budget.
The council will vote to approve the official rate at a Sept, 8 hearing. Since the preliminary rate cannot be increased after it is approved, the new rate will be the city’s first tax decrease in 16 years.
Killeen’s proposed general fund budget for the coming year is balanced with proposed expenditures at $96.6 million with a tax rate decrease for property owners.
Jonathan Locke, executive director of finance, gave the presentation on the proposed rate change. He also described two other potential options for a preliminary rate prior to the vote.
One was a no-new-revenue rate of 71.10 cents, and the other was a voter-approval rate (formerly known as a rollback rate) of 74.76 cents. That rate would have raised an additional $950,000 but would have required approval by the city’s voters.
The preliminary rate the council adopted Tuesday is about midway between the current rate and the no-new-revenue rate and was recommended by city staff.
It would bring in about $1.4 million more than the no-new-revenue rate, but about $1.1 million less than the current rate.
The operating budget, also known as the General Fund, consists of money used to finance the daily and long-term operations of a municipality.
The total budget also includes separate funds for money-making entities, such as the airport, hotel occupancy and water/sewer.
Also Tuesday, the council discussed a proposal regarding citizen language and disrespect,
Councilwoman Shirley Fleming prompted this discussion following the council’s July 21 meeting, when local developer Gary Purser Jr. used inappropriate language in addressing the council.
He used coarse language in labeling Fleming’s, as well as Councilmen Gregory Johnson’s and Steve Harris’, concerns about an inability to provide adequate emergency services to the area he was seeking to have rezoned.
After a bit of contention at first Tuesday, the council unanimously voted to bring the issue up as a future agenda item.
“I totally agree with comments about language,” Councilman Jim Kilpatrick said, but wants council members’ respect for citizens to be discussed as well. “We must show them the same respect.”
In other action Tuesday, the council heard a presentation about the new Bob Gilmore Senior Center construction project, which in February 2019 changed from a renovation to a new construction program.
According to cost estimates, the new senior center could cost $5 million and provide 18,000 square feet of space for the seniors, which would include a billiards room, a weight and aerobics room, a new gym, a banquet hall and pickleball courts. The presentation included proposed floorplans and artist renditions.
“It looks like a whole new building,” Mayor Jose Segarra said as the presentation wound down.
Councilman Gregory Johnson asked if the center will include Saturday hours, which it will, and further expressed concern that many seniors don’t have access to transportation on that day of the week.
The council voted to move the project into the “design” phase. A completetion date in May-July of 2022 is expected.
Among other items, the council also unanimously voted to consider a memorandum/resolution a Five-year Capital Improvement Program for Fisccal year 2021-2025, amend the Code of Ordinances instituting registration and standard of care requirements for vacant structures within the Historic Overlay District; regulating storage facilities and establishing mixed-use development regulations; and adopting vacant structure registration and inspection fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.