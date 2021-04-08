Janelled and Justin Casson, of Killeen, are asking for the Killeen Police Department to increase police presence in their Trimmier Estates neighborhood after a series of hit and run accidents in recent weeks.
On the night of March 28, the Cassons’ Ford F-150 was struck on the driver side in the 500 block of East Little Dipper by what appears to be a compact silver SUV, according to the Cassons’ video footage.
“There were three cars hit in our neighborhood over the (March 28) weekend,” Janelled Casson said. “The car was speeding and driving recklessly, possibly a drunk driver. All of us have filed reports with KPD, but it is classified as a hit and run because we cannot make out the license plate or the make and model of the car.”
Janelled Casson said she and her husband have asked the city of Killeen for more lights, speed bumps or additional stop signs to ease the situation, but were told “no for various reasons.”
The Cassons’ main concern is for the safety of the Trimmier Estates neighborhood children.
“Our kids play outside on Little Dipper and folks fly around that corner all the time,” Janelled Casson said. “It was my husband’s truck that was hit this time, but God forbid next time it’s a kid.”
The couple said they shelled out $500 to pay for the repairs and is waiting on insurance to refund half of their deductible. The Cassons’ truck has been at the mechanic for the past week.
“The whole driver side is getting replaced — a whole new door and there was paint transfer on the fender,” Justin Casson said Wednesday. “Luckily, I have insurance and another vehicle, but if I were a single parent, I’d be out of luck. I’d have to beg, borrow, and steal because some a--hole drove around a corner and smashed into my vehicle.”
The Herald reached out to the Killeen Police Department about the matter on Wednesday. KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez replied to the Herald Wednesday saying, “We completely understand Mr. Casson’s concern. I will need for Mr. Casson to send me an email with his concerns about his neighborhood. Once I receive it, I will look into how we can be of assistance.”
If you have any information about the Trimmier Estates hit and run accident on March 28, please contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.
