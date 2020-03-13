BELTON — The felony case against three people accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of coupons from the Killeen Daily Herald will have another pretrial hearing next month after another hearing was set on Friday.
One of three co-defendants, Andrew D. Alfaro, 31, was in court with his defense attorney for a pretrial hearing on Friday but the two other co-defendants, Sandra Hull, 53, and Phillip John Hull, 49, were not present.
The trio was indicted on Nov. 13, 2019, on the third-degree felony charge of theft of property $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 after police said they stole stacks of coupons worth $44,000 from the newspaper.
All have pleaded not guilty and no trial dates have yet been set in the cases.
On Friday, the court set a pretrial date for all three people for April 30 in the 426th Judicial District Court.
“There is a lot of discovery in this case and the defense has indicated that they need more time to look it over,” said Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, who is prosecuting the case.
Police said the three were involved in the theft of two pallets of coupon booklets, each valued at $22,000.
After reviewing the Herald’s security footage, it appeared that an employee, identified by police as Alfaro, was entering the Herald’s warehouse, getting on a forklift and taking two pallets of flyer inserts to vehicles waiting outside, according to the arrest affidavit. Sandra Hull and Phillip Hull are accused of driving the vehicles and having a large quantity of coupons at their Killeen home.
The three were arrested in September and have since bonded out of jail.
