Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:17 a.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Cactus Drive.
Aggravated assault reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Alpine Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 12:11 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Wells Circle.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:35 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 2:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not provide a police blotter on Friday.
Copperas Cove
Welfare concern was reported at 1:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 3:03 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Mattie Drive.
Accident was reported at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
False report was reported at 5:19 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Scott Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:57 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Fleet accident was reported at 8:03 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Phyllis Drive.
Unattended death was reported at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Lauren Street.
Family violence was reported at 8:49 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South 27th Street.
Lampasas
Theft reported at 9:14 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Reckless driver reported at 11:35 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
Reckless driver reported at 11:39 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of McLean Street.
Reckless driver reported at 12:09 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Avenue F.
Reckless driver at 1:18 p.m. Thursday reported in the 300 block of North Rice Street.
Reckless driver at 5:33 p.m. Thursday reported in Sue Ann Park.
Assault by threat at 9:33 p.m. Thursday reported in the 1200 block of West Avenue A.
Assailant was arrested on charge of driving while intoxicated at 11:24 p.m. in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Suspicious person reported at 11:53 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Grand Canyon Drive.
