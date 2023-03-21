Crime Solutions Committee

Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson talks about resuming Crime Solutions Committee meetings on Feb. 22 at Killeen City Hall.

 File | Herald

Members of Killeen’s Crime Solutions Committee on Wednesday are scheduled to meet for the second time since its attempted dissolution about six weeks ago.

Although city committees, boards and commission meetings are public under Texas law, agendas for the Crime Solutions Committee have not been posted on the city’s website.

