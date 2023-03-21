Members of Killeen’s Crime Solutions Committee on Wednesday are scheduled to meet for the second time since its attempted dissolution about six weeks ago.
Although city committees, boards and commission meetings are public under Texas law, agendas for the Crime Solutions Committee have not been posted on the city’s website.
During the committee’s last meeting, on Feb. 22, much of the 90-minute session at Killeen City Hall included committee members’ and others’ ideas on how to prevent and reduce juvenile crime — primarily by working with nonprofit organizations.
“The apathy that we have in this community, and please don’t take this wrong,” committee member Mary Moore said. “It seems like we have tons of nonprofits here. We shouldn’t have so much crime with so many churches, right? This is our community. This is all of us. We need to come together.”
About 30 people on attended the meeting.
“It’s a good sign that we did get this turnout,” Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said. “This is a marathon — not a sprint. With that, we’re not going to get to a point where crime is solved in this hour. That’s not going to happen.”
Wilkerson chairs the Crime Solutions Committee meetings.
“There are several council members (and) former council members in this room ... and I bet you not one of them can name every resource we have just in this community,” committee member Ron Blackman said on Feb. 22. “Those are the things I think we are looking for. We’re not trying to solve crime. That’s the police department’s job.”
Interim Police Chief Charles Kimble of the Killeen Police Department offered his opinion.
“We solve crime on a priority basis, where people’s lives are in danger,” he said. “Our misdemeanor cases here, we have a our traffic (offenses) and we have minor assaults. We spend a great deal of our time on felony cases.”
And those can generally be attributed to poverty and apathy among residents, Kimble said.
“People will do what they have to do,” he said. “(On) property crimes, you have it (and) I want it. That’s been happening since the Biblical times. The second one (is) lack of education. You’re not thinking about the consequences. An educated populace doesn’t commit certain crimes.”
Therefore, Kimble said, when people are employed and educated, they’re less likely to break the law.
“When we have a community that is educated and people are working, we have less crime,” he said. “Generally, we find that’s where crime exists. Lastly, the broken windows theory: When people don’t care, crime flourishes. For example, if you have a broken window and nobody ever fixes it, that’s where crime festers because they think nobody cares.”
On Feb. 8, Wilkerson asked the Killeen City Council to dissolve the Crime Solutions Committee — a little more than a year after it was created by appointing Blackman, Anca Neagu and Moore to represent it. But council members voted 7-0 to give it 60 days to function before they revisit dissolution.
The meeting on Wednesday is set for 4 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St. It is open to the public.
