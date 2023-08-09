Killeen police have been searching for human remains in a vacant lot for more than a week, but so far, no dead bodies have been found, officials said.

Detectives with the Killeen Police Department were continuing Wednesday their search for possible human remains that began on Aug. 2 in the lot on 100 block of East Young, near Rancier Avenue in north Killeen.

janak@kdhnews.com

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Gossip isn't worthy of taking action.

...

One should verify and validate ALL information before acting, unless one seeks crackpot status.

