Killeen police have been searching for human remains in a vacant lot for more than a week, but so far, no dead bodies have been found, officials said.
Detectives with the Killeen Police Department were continuing Wednesday their search for possible human remains that began on Aug. 2 in the lot on 100 block of East Young, near Rancier Avenue in north Killeen.
In a statement Wednesday, Commander Anthony Lourence with the KPD Criminal Investigation Division said “human remains have not been located, and investigators, with assistance, continue to excavate and search.”
Lourence and his team received a tip about the possibility of human remains at the location last week. Investigators have been at the scene round-the-clock since Wednesday of last week, combing through piles of earth and debris to perform their “due diligence” in this case, he said.
Although Lourence said last week that the tip was not related to any active investigations he did issue a statement about the process.
“Investigators with (KPD) are still on the scene,” Lourence said Wednesday. “Additional non-police department resources have also assisted with the excavation, because, for example, we do not have the tools or capabilities to cut or break large rocks or move large portions of soil, etc.”
Team Texas K9s, which has cadaver dogs, has also been assisting in the search.
The department’s criminal investigations mobile unit, a highly specialized van, was also at the scene last week. Investigators at that time were working an area about 1,000 square feet which has been cordoned off with yellow caution tape.
“We are following up on information received that there are allegedly human remains at this location in the ground. We must be meticulous and careful in excavating this area because we want to ensure, if there are remains there, we do not damage, destroy or overlook them,” Lourence said.
He likened the search to that of an archaeological site.
“If anything is found we would want to ensure it is properly preserved and collected to help us conduct proper investigative follow-up as to why the remains are there,” Lourence said.
“We often receive tips related to actual crimes, or information of potential crimes, and we do our best to investigate and follow-up on these tips by investing in personnel, time and other resources to conduct proper follow-up.”
(1) comment
Gossip isn't worthy of taking action.
...
One should verify and validate ALL information before acting, unless one seeks crackpot status.
