One man is dead after he succumbed to burn injuries from a fire earlier this week at a Killeen apartment complex, police confirmed on Thursday.
The fire happened about 8 p.m. Tuesday at Independence Place apartments on Watercrest Road in east Killeen.
“Medics were on scene treating an individual suffering with burn injuries with life saving measures,” Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Thursday in response to Herald questions. “Officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Watercrest Road at approximately 8:08 p.m. in reference to a fire.”
Miramontez said she could not provide the name of the man who died; reiterating the case is still “under investigation.”
"I was advised that the victim’s next of kin has been notified and the name of the victim will not be released at this time," she said. "We do not suspect foul play and detectives are actively investigating this incident."
“The individual was transported to Advent Health where he succumbed to his injuries,” according to KPD.
Miramontez said detectives with KPD’s Criminal Investigation Division, alongside with the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office are conducting a death investigation in the case. Police are calling this an “isolated incident.”
