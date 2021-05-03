Detectives with the Killeen Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place Sunday evening.
Sunday, at approximately 9:41 p.m., KPD officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Frigate Drive where they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.
KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said the man was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in stable condition.
“Officers were told that the victim was traveling on Elms Road when an unknown dark in color SUV discharged a firearm towards the victim’s vehicle, when he was struck,” Miramontez said Monday.
The investigation is ongoing as of Monday afternoon, she said.
No further update was available about the man’s condition as of Monday afternoon.
