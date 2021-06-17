A drive-by shooting in Killeen on June 8 that injured a juvenile may be related to the mass shooting on Austin’s famous Sixth Street Saturday that killed a tourist and injured 13 others.
The Killeen juvenile was also shot in the Austin shooting Saturday that made nationwide headlines, and his statements to Austin police provided key details leading to the arrest of Killeen 17-year-old Jeremiah Tabb.
Tabb was arrested Monday at Harker Heights High School, where he was going to summer school, and remained in Travis County Jail on Thursday. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.
The Killeen juvenile told Austin police that Tabb had already shot him in the leg in Killeen a few days earlier, according to an arrest affidavit for Tabb.
Police in Killeen have a complaint on file from that shooting, according to the affidavit.
“The Killeen Police Department is aware of an incident that occurred on Tuesday, June 8, 2021,” KPD said in response to questions from the Herald and other media this week. “What we can tell you is that at approximately 2:47 p.m. on this date, officers were dispatched to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights in reference a juvenile gunshot victim. Upon the officers arrival, they were told that the victim was outside a residence located in the 3400 block of Toledo Drive when a dark in color sedan passed and fired shots towards him.”
It’s unclear if the juvenile, who was shot in the leg in both the Killeen and Austin shootings, told Killeen police the same thing that he told Austin police — that Tabb was involved in the Killeen June 8 shooting.
KPD has not said if Tabb was involved in the June 8 shooting.
When asked by the Herald on Thursday if the juvenile did tell Killeen police that Tabb had shot him on June 8, Killeen police replied: “That is part of the investigation.”
KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said the “investigation is active and detectives are currently investigating leads into potential suspects.”
The Herald also asked Killeen police if, following the June 8 shooting, did KPD release anything publicly that Tabb was wanted in connection to the June 8 shooting? Why or why not?
The department did not specifically answer those questions.
The shooting Saturday is the most significant mass casualty incident in Austin since 2014, the Austin American Statesman reported. In that 2014 incident, Killeen resident Rashad Owens drove his car through a crowded, barricaded street, killing four people and injuring 30 others while attempting to flee police at the South by Southwest festival.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
