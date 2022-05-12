A drug bust at a Killeen hotel landed four people in jail Wednesday.
Killeen police and fire emergency response vehicles were seen at the Motel 6, 800 E. Central Texas Expressway, Wednesday evening.
Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez confirmed Thursday “a narcotics search warrant” was served at the hotel.
“What I can tell you is that four individuals were arrested and an undisclosed amount of narcotics were confiscated,” Miramontez said in an email Thursday. “This investigation is active and there is no additional information at this time.”
