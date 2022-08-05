BELTON — Both sides in a Killeen municipal election lawsuit were eager for a definitive decision to be made in the case on Friday, but that was not to happen.
“We’re close to a judgment, but we’re not quite there yet,” said visiting Judge Rex Davis, during an hour-long hearing on Friday afternoon in the 27th Judicial District Court.
Mellisa Brown, an ex-city councilwoman, filed suit on May 23 against Ramon Alvarez, who won the seat by 26 votes during the municipal election that was decided on May 7. She alleges that irregularities in the election led to her losing her seat on the council.
IN LIMBO
It appears from the judge’s docket entry that was written on July 8 and filed with the court on July 11 that Brown will lose the lawsuit because the judge requested that Alvarez’s attorney prepare an order that Brown “take nothing” from her lawsuit.
But the process has not yet been concluded.
“Mr. Alvarez and the entire City of Killeen are ready for finality,” said Alvarez’s attorney, David G. Tekell, addressing the judge during Friday’s hearing.
Davis asked for more research into whether sanctions — that could be as much as $15,000 — should be levied against Brown if she loses the lawsuit. The disagreement is over whether the sanctions should be part of a judgment or decided as a separate motion.
“We disagree on where the sanctions fit in,” Davis said.
After both sides submit their briefs of research into sanctions by Aug. 15, the judge will prepare an order of judgment that he will file with the court, rather than having an in-person hearing, according to Brown after the hearing.
On July 12, Tekell filed a motion to impose sanctions on Brown in an amount of $15,000, for “the recovery of his reasonable and necessary attorney’s fees and costs associated ... with the defense of this baseless cause,” according to the motion. “No question was ever raised in this case about a single instance of Alvarez’s conduct in the May 7 election. His burden to provide this defense was the result of the conscious choice of Brown to make him the sole contestant in this case.”
Brown only brought the lawsuit against Alvarez, and not the city or the county.
On Friday, Tekell said that his attorney’s fees have exceeded $15,000, since he filed that motion.
“I discounted that back to $15,000, but Mr. Alvarez is going to have to pay a bill of $15,000, for my representation and my office,” Tekell said. “I’ve never once asked for sanctions in a case before this one. I consider it to be an inequality in the Election Code that he, as a winning candidate, should have to defend the integrity of the election on behalf of the county.”
Brown argued that no statutes are on the books that entitle Alvarez to recover attorney’s fees.
“The only way that can happen is if there is an allegation of fraud, and that’s not what I’m claiming,” Brown said.
Brown alleges that Bell County elections officials were poorly trained and that many ballots were rejected. She also alleged that a polling location was changed and that the county clerk did not give the appropriate notice.
According to the final results released on May 16 by Bell County’s Office of Elections Administration, Alvarez received 1,774 votes to Brown’s 1,748.
However, Brown said that she has received three inches-thick printouts of the voter rolls in the municipal election, and each one has been different.
“Because of the inconsistencies, it’s impossible to audit where and when someone cast their ballot,” Brown said. “There’s not an expectation to have a perfect election, but that should be our goal.”
Also during the Friday hearing, Davis quickly denied a motion to re-open the case that Brown filed with the court on July 29.
