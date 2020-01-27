Knowledgeable. Trustworthy.
These are just a few words that colleagues used to describe Killeen Police Officer Fred Baskett on Tuesday when he was honored at the department’s top cop.
In a room of about 20 at Yank Sing Restaurant in Killeen, members of the Killeen Exchange Club held a luncheon in his honor.
“No words can describe this,” Baskett said after the award was handed to him by Exchange Club President Geraldine Lorio.
Baskett was born on Fort Hood and raised in the Killeen area.
The 2005 Ellison High School graduate first became employed by KPD in 2011 as a public servant officer. He currently serves the department as a member of the patrol department in the downtown area. He’s also a field training officer, SWAT team operator, Explorers advisor and recruiter. The KPD Explorers program is designed to acquaint young people with the nature and complexity of law enforcement.
“During his time he gained knowledge that would help him when he ultimately became an officer in 2013,” said Patrol Sgt. Juan De La Cruz, Jr.
Baskett has received many awards besides the Exchange Club’s honor including the Meritorious Conduct Award in 2018 for his actions that saved the life of a suicidal person attempting to jump off a bridge in the Willow Springs neighborhood. Other honors include Explorers Advisor of the Year in 2018 and KPD’s Uniformed Police Officer of the Year.
Baskett has also helped provide less fortunate families with holiday meals through the department’s PM shift-A Squad.
“(He) comes to work everyday with the mindset to make a difference whether that is putting a violent offender in jail or going out into the community and talking to people,” De La Cruz said. “His passion for his hometown is ultimately what led him to want to make a difference and become a police officer and stay in the community he grew up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.