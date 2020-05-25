Neighbors are offering help to a family and their dog that have been displaced due to an early Monday morning fire in Killeen.
Local authorities responded to a call around 5 a.m. in the 3200 block of Peeble Drive in on a house fire call.
Earnest Fox, who lived in the now damaged home, said his wife smelled something like "burned paper."
"I asked if she was cooking and she said 'no'; so we just walked around the house," Fox said.
It was when Fox walked out of the house he was notified by neighbors that his roof was on fire.
"I told her (wife) and the kids to get out of here," Fox said. "We got out there quick."
Fox said they are going to be staying with family friends at this time. No one was injured.
Fox said he believes lighting caused the fire.
