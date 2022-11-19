A gang shooting in Killeen that left three men injured almost two years ago led to years in prison for the man who pulled the trigger.
Shyheim Khali Matthews, 20, was indicted on March 10, 2021, on three second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Friday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Matthews pleaded guilty to the three charges and then was sentenced by Judge Paul LePak to eight years in prison, according to Bell County court records.
Matthews was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday with no bond listed.
The case dates back to Dec. 27, 2020, when Killeen police responded to a residence in the 2700 block of Alma Drive, in reference to a shooting of multiple victims.
Officers arrived to find a gold Mercedes at the scene with several bullet holes in it, and with both passenger side doors open. Two shooting victims were found outside and a third victim was found inside the residence, according to the arrest affidavit.
Killeen police said that it was one of at least three gang shootings that weekend. At the time of the shootings, Matthews was a member of the K-Town Mafia, a local gang, according to KPD.
Two of the three victims suffered multiple bullet wounds to various parts of their bodies and one man was shot in the head. All three victims were conscious and breathing, police said.
A witness at the scene told police that he saw Matthews arrive at the scene in a green Chevy Trailblazer and raise his hand, at which time the witness dropped for cover and then heard gunshots and glass breaking. The witness told police about hearing screaming and then seeing the three victims crawl out of the vehicle they were inside at the time.
Video of the shooting was taken from inside an 18-wheeler truck that was parked nearby at the time. Police reviewed the footage and said that it shows the Chevy Trailblazer stop behind the truck. A man, holding a handgun in each hand, then got out of the passenger side of the Chevy and walked up to the vehicle where the three men were.
Police said that the driver of the Trailblazer also could be seen sticking something out of the driver’s side window while the other man was shooting. The man with the two handguns then got back inside the Trailblazer, which drove off, according to the affidavit.
Police caught up with one of the suspects a few days later, on Dec. 29, 2020. Matthews was observed in a vehicle with three other occupants, and a traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop and after a short vehicle pursuit, the vehicle stopped near the intersection of Andover Drive and Baumann Drive.
Matthews and the three occupants fled on foot from the vehicle, and officers pursued all four on foot. All men were taken into custody, at which time police said they found four loaded handguns — one of which had been reported stolen — and narcotics.
The three other occupants of the vehicle, all from Killeen, were arrested on various felony charges.
A KPD detective said that he located many bullet casings of various calibers from the scene, including 18 .22-caliber casings, 10 .40-caliber casings, and three 9 mm caliber casings, according to the arrest affidavit.
