Shyheim Khali Matthews

Shyheim Khali Matthews

A gang shooting in Killeen that left three men injured almost two years ago led to years in prison for the man who pulled the trigger.

Shyheim Khali Matthews, 20, was indicted on March 10, 2021, on three second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Friday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Matthews pleaded guilty to the three charges and then was sentenced by Judge Paul LePak to eight years in prison, according to Bell County court records.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.