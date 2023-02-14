The City of Killeen is asking a federal judge to dismiss an excessive force lawsuit in part because city officials allege the man was intoxicated and combative during the incident at a Killeen Burger King drive-thru in 2021.
“The public records reflect that Plaintiff (Truman McCollum Jr.) is currently facing a charge for resisting arrest and, because he tested positive for methamphetamine (a drug that can cause seizures, shaking, incoherence and the other behaviors Plaintiff demonstrated in the drive thru), he is also facing a DWI charge,” according to the City of Killeen’s 13-page motion to dismiss filed on Friday.
A jury trial has been set for March 20 as McCollum is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, second offense, and resisting arrest, both of which are Class A misdemeanors.
The probable cause affidavits filed with the Bell County Clerk’s Office allege that a controlled substance, acetaminophen/codeine, “was located in plain view in (McCollum’s) vehicle.”
The affidavits were written on the date of the incident, Jan. 16, 2021, by KPD Officer Franklin Melendez, who later became one of the defendants in the lawsuit.
“(I) obtained probable cause to believe Truman was operating a motor vehicle in a public roadway while intoxicated,” according to the affidavit. “A blood draw was requested and provided from Truman with results pending.”
THE ALLEGATIONS
McCollum, 45, filed a 32-page complaint with the U.S. District Court in Waco on Jan. 13, alleging that during the incident, “Officers Edward Urena, Franklin Melendez and Joshua Plowick used excessive force in violation of his individual rights under the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution when they illegally detained him on (Jan. 16, 2021), tasing him six times and causing immense pain, when they had no legal authority to use any force whatsoever.” The lawsuit also names the City of Killeen as a defendant.
During a news conference in Killeen on Monday, attorneys for McCollum alleged that the three officers “brutalized” their client while he was in medical distress and demanded that they be fired and prosecuted.
“It is irrefutable and indefensible what happened to Truman McCollum,” said Corpus Christi attorney Matt Manning during the conference at Lions Club Park Monday morning. “In the State of Texas, when you assault somebody with a deadly weapon, that is aggravated assault ... That’s precisely what we saw these three officers do.”
Photo attachments to the lawsuit appear to show the officers through body-cam footage detaining McCollum after they were dispatched to Burger King in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop “in reference to an accident ... in the drive-thru lane,” according to the complaint. “The employee verbally described to the police upon arrival that one of the drivers — later identified as McCollum — had a seizure while sitting in his car in the drive-thru.”
However, police claim that McCollum, while being treated by EMS in an ambulance, began to fight with officers on scene.
“Truman began to get agitated and remove all wires that EMS placed and prevent them from treating him,” according to the affidavit. “Truman began unbuckling the safety belt and he started screaming. Due to (his) increased agitated behavior, refusal to follow directions, and a preliminary DWI investigation, (Melendez) made the decision to arrest Truman. As (Melendez) attempted to gain control of Truman, to be placed in handcuffs, he began to pull away ... after a physical altercation, Truman was handcuffed and arrested. He was then transported to the Killeen City Jail.”
In its motion to dismiss, the City of Killeen claims that McCollum’s complaint is inadequate under the law.
“(He) claims he was subjected to use of excessive force due to a policy, custom or practice of the City ... Plaintiff must plead and prove how the policy is deficient and show that the deficiency was apparent due to prior violations that were caused by the policy,” according to the motion. “Plaintiff has not done so.”
The city’s motion to dismiss is not the only defense launched so far.
On Jan. 25, days after he was served notice of the lawsuit on Jan. 18, via a summons delivered to the police department, Urena filed for bankruptcy. His attorney has asked the court to issue an “automatic stay” because of the pending bankruptcy, according to the notice filed on Feb. 13.
U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, who has been assigned to hear the lawsuit, has not ruled on the city’s motion and no hearings have been set in the case as of Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.