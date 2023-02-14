Truman McCollum1

Attorneys Rawsi Williams and Matt Manning share details about Truman McCollum's lawsuit against two Killeen police officers, a former Killeen police officer and the city of Killeen following a news conference at Lions Club Park on Monday. McCollum is pictured in the background wearing tan pants.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

The City of Killeen is asking a federal judge to dismiss an excessive force lawsuit in part because city officials allege the man was intoxicated and combative during the incident at a Killeen Burger King drive-thru in 2021.

“The public records reflect that Plaintiff (Truman McCollum Jr.) is currently facing a charge for resisting arrest and, because he tested positive for methamphetamine (a drug that can cause seizures, shaking, incoherence and the other behaviors Plaintiff demonstrated in the drive thru), he is also facing a DWI charge,” according to the City of Killeen’s 13-page motion to dismiss filed on Friday.

