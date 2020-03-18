A late-night shooting in Killeen on Tuesday caused a driver to swerve off the road in east Killeen when shots were fired toward his vehicle, according to the Killeen Police Department.
According to the report, officers responded to a shots fired call around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Westwood Drive. When they arrived they discovered that a person had been driving on Cody Poe Drive when shots were fired toward the vehicle. The driver reportedly ducked down in an attempt to avoid the gunshots and thus veered off the road, striking a fence.
According to the report, the driver was uninjured during the incident.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
